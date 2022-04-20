First day of early voting for Winnsboro’s mayor and chief of police was “brisk” according to Franklin Parish Registrar of Voters Geneva Cupp.
Six hundred twenty-four voters turned out Saturday at the Registrar of Voter’s office to cast their ballots early. As of Tuesday morning, 788 Winnsboro residents have cast their votes.
Early voting will continue through April 23 from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Voters are choosing between incumbent John Dumas and Alice Wallace who are in a runoff for the mayoral seat.
Town Council member Tyrone Coleman and Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Billy Joe Williams are in a runoff for the town’s chief of police.
Voters may request a mail ballot if they are not going to be here during early voting or election day, Cupp said. Voters may also request a form from the Secretary of State’s office at www.sos.louisiana.gov. The Registrar’s office is located in the Franklin Parish Courthouse.
Meanwhile, two candidates have filed reports with the Louisiana Ethics Administration related to campaign finances while the other two had not as of Monday, April 18.
According to the Louisiana Ethics Administration webpage, “Automatic late filing fees will be assessed for every day required campaign finance disclosure reports are late. Additional civil penalties may be imposed for reports more than 10 days late.”
The Ethics Administration listed several dates for filing reports including: February 24 (30 days prior to the March 26 primary), March 16 (10 days prior to the March 26 primary), April 5 primary election day, May 10 for election day expenditures and June 9 (40 days after the general election).
Wallace and Coleman have not filed campaign finance documents with the Ethics Administration.
According to Wallace, she has financed her own mayoral campaign and has spent little money, but she said she would file soon with the Ethics Administration.
At Monday night’s Winnsboro Town Council meeting, Coleman said he “hadn’t had time,” to file a campaign finance report with the Ethics Commission.
Dumos on the other hand has spent $2,948 in his bid for re-election, according to Ethics Commission records.
Chief of Police candidate Billy Joe Williams had $2,231.07 on hand for his campaign 10 days prior to the primary, according to Ethics Commission records.
