There are five reported cases of COVID-19 virus in Franklin Parish as of March 30, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Catahoula Parish numbers have went up to three reported cases of COVID-19, and Caldwell Parish had its first reported case, according to LDH.
Richland Parish reported two cases and Madison Parish reported one case, according to the LDH.
Concordia Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness said its parish had its first reported cases Sunday in a social media post.
As of noon, March 30, 4,025 total cases in Louisiana have been reported, according to LDH. Fifty-nine of 64 parishes have reported cases of COVID-19. Tests completed by the state lab totaled 3,180, and 30,853 commercial tests were completed.
Reported COVID-19 patients who are in hospitals are at 1,158 with 385 of those on ventilators.
To minimize the risk of spread, LDH officials are advising the public to practice social distancing by not gathering with large groups of people. Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana and introduce the virus to new communities.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued a stay at home order for Louisiana residents.
LDH recommends the following measures for each Louisiana resident.
- Stay home unless it is necessary to go to work or get necessities.
- Cover your cough.
- Wash your hands.
For more information about COVID-19 stats or measures to hinder the spread go to www.ldh.la.gov.
