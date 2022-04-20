Students who attend public schools in Franklin Parish will continue to have a four-day school week after a roll-call vote by the Franklin Parish School Board during a special session April 13.
The School Board also approved the school calendar for the 2022-23 school year which reflects the short week.
Supt. John Gullatt recommended the School Board continue the schedule implemented during 2021-22, noting that feedback from some School Board members indicated that they had received comments from constituents which were primarily positive.
“I think the majority is pretty much in favor of continuing the four-day work week,” Gullatt said.
The subject had been tabled at the School Board’s regular meeting held April 5 at the request of Board President Richard Kelly to allow members more time to study the issue. When the roll-call vote was taken at the special meeting, members present voted in favor of the four-day week. Mia Dunn, who represents District 7, was absent.
During discussion prior to the vote, Alaina Nichols, who represents District 2, made a point of stressing that the decision to go four days was about more than just saving money. In recent meetings, the matter of cost benefits of the shorter schedule, especially with regards to higher energy costs currently being experienced, was at the forefront.
“I don’t want the public to think that the reason why we went to a four-day week is just to save money. Because this is our kid’s education we’re talking about,” Nichols said.
Nichols also said she wanted to make sure the community had input in the matter, stating that was the reason she had suggested previously that another survey be conducted to find out how parents and others felt about the matter.
Some parents and teachers had expressed concerns that students, particularly those in lower grades, were tired when they come in because of the longer days, according to Nichols. But on the other hand, she said she also talked to parents and teachers who were for it (four days) and felt they got more done.
School days under the four-day schedule begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 3:45 p.m.
Nichols also posed the possibility of perhaps continuing the four-day schedule for another year to be reviewed again after test scores come in, but Gullatt pointed out that because of the many variables created during the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be hard to get a true measure.
The superintendent questioned how test scores alone could be a true indicator of how the four-day week was working with variables such as blended schedules, students and classes being sent home due to COVID-19 and even the addition of summer school programs in play.
“Our whole dynamic of education has changed with us getting sent home,” Gullatt said.
“So, I don’t know…how you are really and truly are going to base school performance (on) scores for probably two to three more years until we get into a deal where we are back normal, so called. And I don’t know (when) we are going to get there,” Gullatt said.
“I do know our absenteeism is better, our teacher absenteeism is better,” Gullatt added. “The feedback that I get is that they are doing well, as a whole.”
While acknowledging there might be concerns about the effects of the longer school days, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, who represents District 5, said she, too, had received positive feedback.
Johnson said she had received messages saying a poll was taken at one school, which she did not name, that indicated about 82 percent of the employees wanted to keep the four-day work week.
Johnson agreed that it was not just about saving money and pointed to the possibility of attracting more certified teachers.
“I’m pretty sure there are some teachers that are going to want that four-day week,” Johnson said.
Johnson said neighboring Richland Parish may return to a five-day schedule, which she indicated might draw teachers to Franklin Parish for the shorter schedule.
“To me that is also a bonus, the fact that we will be able to hopefully gain more certified teachers in addition to what we have now,” she said.
Nichols said she wanted the community to know that “we are paying attention to test scores, we are paying attention to progress.”
Danny Davis, who represents District 3, said that he was not initially in favor of the four-day week, although he did vote for it, but said members of the community he represents were in favor of it.
Kelly agreed that “the money was better and absenteeism was better.”
“I’m sure that in time if this thing turns out to be negative, surely we have people who are in charge to have the wherewithal to say, ‘I don’t think this is particularly good for us,’” he said.
In another matter affecting teachers, the School Board agreed to continue to use the extra pandemic services payments as a means of encouraging uncertified teachers to gain certification.
The board agreed to an extra payment of $2,000 for certified teachers and $1,000 for uncertified.
Asst. Supt. Tan Blackson, who had been asked to provide details on the numbers of certified teachers, said the parish school system has about 62 percent certified, 38 percent uncertified, with the majority of those working toward certification.
“We’re going up,” Blackson said about the numbers. She said last year the numbers reflected about 55 percent certified.
Blackson said the parish school system will host a job fair at the end of May or the first part of June.
Touching on the issue of teacher shortages, Gullatt told board members he heard a recent report that there is a shortage of approximately 3,000 teachers across the state, with roughly 250 college graduates in the field of education to fill positions.
“It’s a huge discrepancy and a huge problem and it affects the rural (areas) more than it affects anybody else,” Gullatt said.
“We work hard, Tan works hard, everybody, trying to get people, but really and truly they are not there,” he added.
Blackson also noted ULM will partner with the local school system to offer PRAXIS help for teachers seeking certification.
In final action during the special meeting, the School Board approved a job description for the position of athletic facilities manager at Franklin Parish High School. The position is expected to help assure new requirements imposed by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association are followed.
