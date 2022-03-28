FRANKLIN PARISH Sheriff deputies guarded dogs at an apparent dogfighting ring on Monday. The ring was raided Sunday morning, and deputies kept guard hampering the possible stealing of dogs until Northeast Louisiana Humane Society representatives picked them up. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)
FRANKLIN PARISH Sheriff deputies guarded dogs at an apparent dogfighting ring on Monday. The ring was raided Sunday morning, and deputies kept guard hampering the possible stealing of dogs until Northeast Louisiana Humane Society representatives picked them up. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)
The shed where the alleged dogfighting took place. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)
Dogs were attached to trees with heavy chains. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)
Crates filled with dogs were thrown from vehicles trying to escape Franklin Parish Sheriff's deputies. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)
A dog with injuries from an apparent dogfighting ring. (Submitted photo)
Blood stains line the walls of an apparent dogfighting ring. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)
Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested seven people and confiscated approximately 20 dogs Sunday morning in an apparent dogfighting ring located on Henry Parker Road outside Winnsboro.
According to Sheriff Kevin Cobb, when deputies arrived at the scene participants fled in vehicles but quickly realized they were blocked in. Upon discovering there was no other way out, they exited the vehicles throwing crates containing dogs in bushes and woods. Some dogs were also left behind in locked vehicles.
“We found all the dogs and several were injured,” Cobb said. “Dogfighting is a very serious crime.”
During the raid, the Sheriff’s Office impounded numerous vehicles allegedly involved in the fighting.
Evidence of a dogfighting ring can be seen throughout the rural property which is closed to public’s eyes by a high wooden fence. Upon entering the property, a person can see several dogs that are in kennels along with four dogs attached to trees with large chains.
The apparent dogfighting ring is located approximately 200 yards from the kennel. The rusted tin covered shed contains the ring where dogs fight many times to the death or serious injury. The wooden floor and two-foot walls are covered with blood stains from past fights.
The Northeast Louisiana Humane Society picked up the remaining dogs late Monday afternoon.
Those arrested were:
Tonie Youngblood, 49, of 105 Thompson Street, West Monroe
Cruelty to animals, resisting an officer, dogfighting
Ernest Wallace, 43, of 105 Thompson Street, West Monroe
Cruelty to animals, resisting an officer, dogfighting
Ladarrius Jordan, 37, 45 North Chamingdale Drive, Monroe
Cruelty to animals, resisting an officer, dogfighting
David L. Johnson, 48, of 903 Luther Drive, Monroe
Cruelty to animals, resisting an officer, dogfighting
Tony O. Miles, 30, 2313 Cypress Street, Winnsboro
Cruelty to animals, resisting an officer, dogfighting
Tyler M. Williams, 29, 3007 Earle Drive, Winnsboro
Cruelty to animals, resisting an officer, dogfighting
Riley C. Williams, 62, 254 Clayvon Road, Winnsboro
Letting a disorderly place, dogfighting, cruelty to animals
At press time, no bond has been set.
According to Cobb, additional arrests are possible, and the investigation is ongoing.
