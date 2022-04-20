Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics division issued 86 arrest warrants on 49 individuals early Wednesday morning, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
The warrants are the result of investigations over the past several months throughout Franklin Parish, according to Cobb. Bonds ranges from $5,000 to $100,000.
“This investigation is part of our continued effort to disturb narcotic activity throughout the parish,” Cobb said.
Many of the individuals arrested are mid-level and street level dealers that are distributing illegal drugs in Franklin Parish daily, including children.
“Our children don’t deserve this, our communities don’t deserve this, and our parish doesn’t deserve this,” Cobb said. “Narcotics destroys lives, families and communities.”
As in past FPSO operations, resulting in numerous arrests, the charges range from distribution of marijuana, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and various prescription medications.
During these investigations, quantities of narcotics are seized and removed from our streets.
On Wednesday morning, beginning at 6 a.m., FPSO knocked on more than 50 doors, and will continue to knock on doors until each individual is located, according to Cobb.
“Several of these individuals were arrested this morning, and several more will be picked up in the days to come.” Cobb said. “The names of these individuals will be released at a later time, including names of those who have not been arrested.”
“Our narcotics investigations are always ongoing,” Cobb continued. “Over the coming months, additional arrests will be made. The criminal justice system continually has changed in recent years allowing narcotics offenders to be released early. Recidivism is an ongoing issue in Louisiana and in our community. Of the individuals charged, thirty-nine are previous offenders.”
