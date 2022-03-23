Soon Franklin Parish will have a place for youth to receive educational assistance and adults to learn life skills in a non-judgemental, non-threatening atmosphere, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb and program organizers.
Motivating Engagement Recognizing Individual Talent (MERIT) is a homegrown program dealing with sixth to tenth graders, young adults and adults with disabilities.
Adults with disabilities will have classes and activities in the morning, youth will have after-school tutoring and recreational opportunities while young adults will receive life skill classes in the evening.
“This is extremely needed in the parish,” Cobb said. “And, this is for the entire parish. We’re going to work closely with schools, community leaders, churches and any other organizations that have value-adding services.”
The program will partially begin in the summer and fully offer its services when school starts next year.
“We’re going to start off slow,” Cobb said. “We will offer some activities in the summer, but we will be in full swing in August and September.”
MERIT will be housed in the current Southern Medical Scrubs and Apparel building at 6963 Prairie Road across from Franklin Parish Head Start. Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office purchased the building through private funds and will operate and maintain the structure, affectionally known as “the big blue building.”
“This is money invested wisely in something that the parish needs: youth and adult assistance programs,” Cobb said. “This is going to be a bright star for the people of Franklin Parish.
The large complex will also be home to the Combating Hunger On Weekends (CHOW) program. CHOW is a hands on ministry that consists of buying, collecting, sorting, packing and delivering bags of easy to open / no prep food items, said Lisa Kiper, Chow-Franklin coordinator.
Food items are delivered to local schools on a weekly basis and teachers discreetly put a bag in the backpacks of appropriate students.
Cobb first publicly presented the MERIT program concept in a November 2020 Franklin Parish School Board meeting. Initially, the program was to be held at Winnsboro Elementary gym and only pertain to school-aged youth, but COVID-19 slowed the progress down. While waiting for the pandemic to subside, more ideas began to form with suggestions from Carmen Sims.
Soon after talking with Sims, helping adults with disabilities and young adult life skills were added to the program’s repertoire along with the “big blue building.”
“Everybody has merit,” Sims said of the MERIT name. “It all fits so well. We are going to be able to meet the needs of all people, and this is going to be a safe environment. This is going to be a safe, nonthreatening, nonjudgmental place.”
According to Sims, everyone could benefit from the program including the volunteers who would find a place and purpose through their work. Sims credited God’s distinct involvement for MERIT programs meshing so well.
“We feel like this is divine intervention,” Sims said. “We have been praying about this, and we see the hand of God in this.”
Heading up the youth side of MERIT will be Alice Prescott, a 33-year veteran of education and ministry.
“I can’t stop smiling about this,” Prescott said. “I love the children, and I love the people we are serving. That is what life is all about: serving.”
Youth participating in the program will receive school tutoring, positive mentorship along with various recreational activities.
“We don’t want children to be lost in the streets,” Prescott said. “We want to see them rise and get out of the ruts. All people can learn, and they have no limits.”
According to Prescott, action needs to take place to change negative outcomes.
“I’m tired of children just going through the motions at F schools,” Prescott said. “People say we need to change. I say be the change. We’re not going to put it off any longer on somebody else.”
Additionally, Sims said the “big blue building” will be a safe place for everyone including those with disabilities to realize their own talents and potential.
“We want this to be a safe place where they can reach their self actualization,” Sims said.
Cobb said his longterm goals for MERIT was to continue developing the program and eventually see far reaching results.
“One day I want someone that came through the program to come and tell about the success in life they have accomplished,” Cobb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.