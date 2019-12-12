Waste Connections of North Louisiana has released their holiday schedule.
On Christmas eve, garbage pickup will be as usual, said Joey Reppond, site manager for Monroe.
Waste Connections employees will have the day off on Christmas day and will be working on Saturday.
If Wednesday is a person’s normal pickup day, garbage will be picked up on Thursday.
If Thursday is a person’s normal pickup day, garbage will be picked up on Friday.
If Friday is a person’s normal pickup day, garbage will be picked up on Saturday.
Waste Connections employees will work on New Year’s eve but will be off on New Year’s Day.
Waste Connections will have the same pickup schedule for New Years as they did for Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.