A group of area plaintiffs are continuing to gather evidence for their lawsuit against an oil and gas company, an engineering firm and others for not warning them about exposure to hazardous waste at work.
Each of the plaintiffs in David Dewayne Stowe Sr. and others v. Donald Slade Jordan and others is from Franklin and Richland parishes. They include David Stowe Sr., David Stowe Jr., Daniel “D.J.” Lively, and their wives as well as Joseph “B.J.” Hutson and others.
As alleged in 2016, the plaintiffs accused a group of defendants of conspiring to intentionally harm them by not providing them with the proper training for remediating highly hazardous waste sites owned by Anadarko Petroleum Corp., an oil and gas company organized in Delaware. (Anadarko was bought by Occidental Petroleum in 2019.)
Besides Anadarko, one of the other defendants included AECOM Services Inc., a multinational engineering corporation organized in Delaware. AECOM had identified hazardous waste to be removed from the Anadarko site including mercury, asbestos and PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls), according to the lawsuit.
A year ago, the state Supreme Court upheld a ruling by Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Will Barham that allowed the plaintiffs to pursue their lawsuit against Anadarko and AECOM.
As of Tuesday, no hearing was scheduled in Stowe v. Jordan. The last court filing occurred in March and pertained to the ongoing discovery process — the legal process of obtaining evidence outside of court, in advance of a trial.
The plaintiffs argued that remediation training was required by law and accused Anadarko and other defendants of failing to inform them of the health and safety risks in handling the waste.
Eventually, the plaintiffs reported experiencing physical symptoms including severe headaches, leg and knee pain, uncontrollable nose bleeds, lung and sinus problems and skin rashes. Their wives also developed similar symptoms. Stowe Jr. and his wife said they wanted to start a family but were afraid to try because PCB contamination is often blamed for birth defects, the lawsuit stated.
In September 2019, the Supreme Court denied an appeal from AECOM, which had argued that the Fifth Judicial District Court had no jurisdiction to issue a ruling on the claims against them. The Supreme Court’s denial of AECOM’s appeal effectively upheld a previous ruling by the Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport in May 2019 as well as the ruling by Barham in January 2019.
Plaintiffs attorneys with the Shreveport law firm Gregorio, Chafin & Johnson were unavailable for comment before The Ouachita Citizen went to press Tuesday.
Barham issued his ruling after hearing oral arguments in an October 2018 court hearing about the plaintiffs’ motion to reopen evidence or discovery concerning Anadarko and AECOM.
In his written judgment, Barham knocked Anadarko and AECOM for failing to produce evidence as requested during discovery.
Anadarko and AECOM’s failure to produce certain evidence resulted in an incomplete ruling by then-Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Terry Doughty.
“Of central important to this Court’s ruling is the fact that neither counsel for Anadarko nor AECOM were able to justify to this Court the failure to produce the responsive emails prior to Judge Doughty’s ruling,” Barham wrote.
Doughty is now a U.S. District Court judge for the Western District of Louisiana and presides over court hearings at the federal courthouse in Monroe. Stowe v. Jordan was sidelined in controversy in 2017 when one plaintiff’s former legal counsel claimed Doughty had issued court judgments benefitting defendants because of Doughty’s business ties with one of the defendants, David Stephens, a Delhi tax preparer. (Stephens died in January.)
Barham defended Doughty’s ruling at the time, stating the judge was not presented with all available evidence because Anadarko failed to produce certain documents. The documents at issue were apparently critical in showing whether a Louisiana court had jurisdiction over the plaintiff’s claims.
AECOM’s legal counsel at the New Orleans law firm Jones Walker were unavailable for comment before The Ouachita Citizen went to press Tuesday.
According to Barham’s ruling, recent evidence in the case showed that Anadarko and AECOM recruited the plaintiffs for a remediation project in Texas. The planning for that Texas project took place in West Monroe.
“Emails between Anadarko and AECOM show that detailed planning of the PCB remediation project occurred in West Monroe,” stated Barham’s ruling, listing recent evidence. “The detail was in fact so specific that the parties discussed: installing five monitor wells; two replacement water wells; collecting soil samples from two monitor wells; Up gradient of WW-9; down gradient on the Dickson property of WW-8; plug and abandon (eight) water wells; meet with Rex George to determine placement of the two new monitor wells; site recon; wipe tests for PCB affected concrete; delaying PCB portion of the project in winter due to rattle snakes; dismantling storm cellar and Quonset hut; posting no trespassing signs....”
“The entire purpose of written discovery is to provide full disclosure of relevant facts so that the parties may present the Court with a complete picture,” Barham wrote. “This did not happen prior to Judge Doughty’s ruling, and the burden should not be placed upon plaintiffs to know of this detailed planning between Anadarko and AECOM absent Anadarko’s full participation in discovery.”
Other defendants in the lawsuit included Donald “Slade” Jordan of Richland Parish; JWS Restoration Services, which is owned by Jordan and is a domestic entity organized to recruit, employ, direct and pay plaintiffs to work for Anadarko Petroleum Corp., another defendant; Ross Haeberle of Texas, who is a senior project manager of Anadarko’s Westlake Project; and Scott L. Hansen of Illinois, Anadarko’s independent contractor, who supervised plaintiffs’ work.
