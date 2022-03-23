Franklin Parish Police Jury grapple with rising material prices and equipment leases as they prepare to begin annual road improvements.
Jurors reviewed lease and rental agreements and work schedules March 17 at their regular meeting held at 7 a.m. The early meeting time allowed Police Jury members who were farmers to plant their corn crop.
Secretary/Treasurer Sam Wiggins warned Police Jury members about rising prices and to be cautious with their decisions so as to not go over budget.
“You need to look at the list and manage some way,” Wiggins said. “If we can manage it, it is because the graders have not come in yet at the higher price. You see there is a small deficient to what we budgeted.”
Police Jury members agreed to receive 36-month lease quotes for a rubber tire backhoe, power broom and wheel loader and accepted six-month rental for a sheeps foot at $3,900 and rubber tire roller for $2,500.
Police Jury personnel will use the equipment on parish roads listed in the three-year road improvement plan. French Turn Road is first on the list followed by McCaleb Road, Holland Drive, Abe Lincoln Subdivision and L.D. Knox Road.
Franklin Parish receives approximately $300,000 each year from Louisiana’s Parish Transportation Fund (PTF). To comply with regulations, the Police Jury is required to formulate a three-year list of improvements with cost estimates. The Police Jury is allocating a total of 650,000 to reseal the roads.
According to Ken McManus with McManus Consulting Engineers, road improvement costs have increased 11.15 percent, reflecting increased oil product and aggregate costs.
Early April is the tentative date for the start of road improvements with warmer weather and clearing skies.
Additionally, Police Jury members approved a list of duties for a new superintendent to perform once hired.
Some duties include: supervise foremen, attend monthly committee, regular and special Police Jury meetings, become knowledgeable of all parish, state and federal laws pertaining to local government, obtain knowledge in construction of roads and drainage, handle all public works issues and hold weekly supervisor and safety meetings.
The search for a new superintendent continues to replace former superintendent Wendell Thornton who resigned the position last month.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members passed a resolution opposing Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) flood insurance Risk Rating 2.0.
The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is the primary source of flood insurance coverage for residential properties. FEMA is implementing Risk Rating 2.0, a plan enacting the way NFIP calculates flood insurance premiums.
According to Sen. John Kennedy, an opponent of Risk Rating 2.0, it significantly raises flood insurance premiums on Louisianians who depend on NFIP to protect their homes from natural disasters.
Kennedy, along with Sen. Bill Cassidy, introduced the Flood Insurance Pricing Transparency Act earlier this month to help Louisiana policyholders understand how FEMA calculates flood insurance costs.
“Louisianians need flood insurance, but the Biden administration’s Risk Rating 2.0 regime is making it unaffordable,” Kennedy said in a press release. “The Flood Insurance Act would shed light on how FEMA sets flood insurance prices so that Louisiana families can better protect their biggest investment - their homes.”
Later in the meeting, Police Jury members reluctantly approved a request for $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money for the District Attorney’s office.
During COVID-19, DA’s office funding sources were drastically reduced. With the $50,000, the office will begin to recoup some of the funds lost during the pandemic.
In other action, Police Jury members approved delivering six tons of cold mix to Wisner; repairs to Fire District Four truck; a dead tree removal on Milam Drive; a children at play sign on Donnell Gin Road; hardship culvert placement on Teats Road and dust control on L.D. Knox Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.