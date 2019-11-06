Winnsboro Campus of Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) announced the LPN to RN Bridge program is being offered its students.
The campus has offered the Practical Nursing Program but had only hoped for more until now.
The LPN to RN Bridge allows for a person who is already an LPN to take an accelerated path to obtain their RN credentials.
Officials from LDCC said this has been a long-anticipated moment.
"Our local healthcare providers have been asking for an RN program for quite some time,” said DeAnne Kiper, Winnsboro campus director. “Since part of our mission is to help provide a trained workforce, we feel really good about adding this to our programming in Winnsboro. People in the community are absolutely thrilled that we are finally able to offer this option so close to home."
While classes will start in January, interested persons should contact the Winnsboro Campus as soon as possible because there will likely be prerequisites that will need to be completed.
The Winnsboro Campus is located at 2889 Highway 15 and the phone number is 318-367-6200
