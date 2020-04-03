More than 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
In its April 3 noon report, LDH reported 10,297 cases with 370 deaths caused by COVID-19. Those in hospitals numbered 1,707 with 535 of those on ventilators.
Statewide, 49,608 commercial tests had been completed, and 4,037 tests had been finished by the state lab, according to the LDH.
Franklin Parish had 10 reported cases, according to the LDH. Eighty-two commercial tests and 10 state tests had been performed locally.
As of this morning, Franklin Medical Center had sent out 150 specimens to check for COVID-19, according to the hospital’s social media post. The number only included tests from FMC and its affiliated clinics.
Other local clinics are testing where it is appropriate, the post said.
“Shortages of collection supplies still means that not every individual is a candidate for testing,” according to the post. “However, the physicians and mid-level providers in our communities are being diligent in testing and being responsive to patient needs during the outbreak.”
In Catahoula Parish, six cases had been counted while Richland Parish had four cases.
Caldwell, Madison and East Carroll all reported one case, and no cases had been reported in Tensas Parish.
Tensas, Cameron and West Carroll parishes are the only three parishes that remain in Louisiana where no COVID-19 case has been reported to the LDH.
