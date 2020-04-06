Franklin Parish had 28 reported cases of COVID-19 virus, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) April 6 report.
Total cases reported were 14,867 with 512 deaths related to the virus, according to LDH.
In Louisiana, 1,809 patients were in hospitals with 563 of those on ventilators, according to LDH. State lab had completed 4,510, and commercial lab tests stood at 64,656.
Sixty-two of 64 parishes had reported cases, according to LDH. Tensas and Cameron parishes reported no cases.
Catahoula Parish reported 12 cases, and Caldwell and Richland parishes each had 11 cases, according to LDH. Madison Parish reported one case.
