Positive COVID-19 cases reported in Louisiana jumped to 9,150 with 310 related virus deaths, according to a Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) report published April 2 at noon.
The number represents the largest increase in cases to date. Along with the positive cases, an increase in commercial and state lab testings have significantly increased.
Sixty-one of 64 parishes have reported cases, according to the LDH. State labs have completed 3,901 tests while 47,185 commercial tests have been completed.
Currently, there are 1,639 COVID-19 patients in hospitals with 507 on ventilators.
Counted in that number is Mitch Reynolds, director of Homeland Security in Franklin Parish. Reynolds is being treated in a Monroe hospital and on a ventilator, according social media reports.
Franklin Parish and Catahoula Parish each have five cases, according to LDH reports. Richland Parish has four cases, and Madison parish has one case.
Tensas Parish continues to report no cases of COVID-19 virus, according to the LDH.
Concordia Parish has reported their first death related to the COVID-19 virus and have eight positive cases.
