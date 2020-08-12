Approximately 1,100 Franklin Parish public school students volunteered for virtual school.
The announcement was made at a special midday School Board meeting Aug. 13.
In Franklin Parish public school’s case, virtual learning utilizes computers and internet outside the facilities to deliver student instruction. The new option was offered to stem COVID-19 related fears.
In virtual learning, students will have to check in daily at a specific time and perform duties assigned from teachers. Students taking classes virtually will be able to participate in sports, said John Gullatt, Franklin Parish schools superintendent.
In the last week, school principals have called each student enrolled in virtual learning and explained their study responsibilities.
“Some of them thought virtual was going to be ‘I can do it when I want to,’” Gullatt said. “It is not that way. It is still school.”
Franklin Parish High School had the most pupils signing up for the virtual program with 340 followed by Winnsboro Elementary at 214. FPHS faculty members are scheduled to teach 470 students on campus at press time.
Crowville School totaled 170 while Gilbert School had 169 students wanting to study virtually.
One hundred and forty-eight students signed up for virtual learning at Baskin School while 99 Fort Necessity students plan on taking courses virtually.
Gullatt said the emerging educational paradigm is not temporary.
“In order to keep our children in our school system we are going to have to have a virtual of some sort,” Gullatt said. “I think it is here to stay in some form or fashion. We will get better at it as we go. I’m worried about it like every other superintendent in the state.”
Franklin Parish High School teachers were working and preparing for the upcoming school year Monday which was their first day back in classrooms.
For more information on first day school scheduling go to the Franklin Parish School Board's website at www.fpsb.us.
Meanwhile, School Board members approved their sexual harassment policies at the Aug. 13 meeting.
The policies were reviewed by Hammonds, Sills, Adkins & Guice, LLP of Baton Rouge and highlights various actions and guidance relating to the subject.
