Franklin Parish reported one new case of COVID-19 virus on Tuesday as the local death toll remained at three, according to a Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) report.
The parish is now reporting 140 positive cases of COVID-19, based on 759 tests from commercial labs and 32 tests from the state lab.
Statewide, 29,996 cases were reported, a jump of 323 overnight. There were 20,316 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19.
On Tuesday, LDH reported 2,042 COVID-19 related fatalities with all but nine of the state’s 64 parishes reporting at least one virus related death. LDH also reported 73 “probable” deaths.
At press time, there were 1,512 hospitalizations from COVID-19, 10 more from the previous day. Of those patients, 194 were on ventilators.
There were 188,231 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of those tests were completed through commercial labs, according to LDH.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, coughs and shortness of breath.
It is thought the virus is spread from person to person, mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the LDH recommends a person wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and practice safe social distancing.
Additionally, the LDH recommends wearing cloth face coverings when shopping for essentials.
Meanwhile, Gov. John Bel Edwards dropped to three COVID-19 press briefings a week at the Louisiana State Capitol. Since the outbreak of virus, Edwards spoke to the media five times a week.
