Franklin Medical Center’s $2.55 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan was forgiven.
The United States Small Business Administration sent a letter of forgiveness June 8 to FMC.
Whether FMC can tag $2.55 million to 2020-2021 fiscal year’s budget is still an uncertainty. Annual financial numbers released June 3 show FMC losing $1.4 million in total income before the PPP money was forgiven.
“The projected bottom line would be a positive $1.1 million with the PPP forgiveness but only if we are allowed to factor that in for the fiscal year that just ended,” said Blake Kramer, FMC administrator. “It’s likely that we won’t know the final determination of that issue until the annual audit is released in the fall.”
Kramer said other government funds were also applied during the past fiscal year.
“Given all the different government monies, etc. that have been involved this past fiscal year, there is also the potential for other adjustments to be made as guidance is released, so we really have no way of knowing how things are going to turn out until then.”
FMC borrowed the money during the COVID-19 pandemic before an annual budget was tabulated.
PPP loans, administered through the U.S. Small Business Administration, were designed to help businesses cover payroll costs, rent, utilities and interest. Loans could be partially or fully forgiven if the business kept its employee counts and wages stable.
