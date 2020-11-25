Winnsboro’s annual Christmas parade has been restructured due to concerns over the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Franklin Parish, said Lisa Kiper, president of the Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce.
Franklin Parish was in the “high” category as far as incidence, according to Louisiana Department of Health report, Monday. Parish wide, LDH reported 1,680 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths.
Instead of people congregating on road sides and watching parade floats pass by, the floats will be stationery and people will drive by. The parade floats will be observed from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the annual fireworks display following, Kiper said.
Along with the floats, Franklin Parish High School band will also be performing.
“We want people to be safe, but we also want people to be open to doing things differently,” Kiper said. “We want people to come and take advantage of the hard work that went in to designing and making these floats.”
Vehicles attending the parade will enter La Hwy 15 onto Pine Street and drive thru the Garden District. They will turn left on Prairie Street then turn right onto Common Street. All the streets will be one way.
First United Methodist Church, located on the parade route, will be having a live nativity at the same time.
“Downtown businesses will be having parade day specials that day for holiday shopping,” Kiper said.
To participate in the parade, Kiper said to pick up a form at the Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce office located at 513 Prairie Street in Winnsboro.
“Unfortunately, several of our businesses and churches are not participating this year, so it will be a smaller parade which is more conducive to our downtown area,” Kiper said.
The Chamber and Franklin Parish Tourism are the main sponsors of this year’s parade.
Meanwhile, Wisner’s annual Christmas parade will be Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. For more information on how to get a float in the parade call Wisner Town Hall at (318) 724-6568.
Baskin’s second annual Christmas In The Village will be Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m.
The day will feature a classic car show and a parade which will start at 6 p.m. There will be booths again at this year’s event.
Event organizers are donating all proceeds to the less fortunate in the community. As a fundraiser, they are offering wooden Christmas trees that will be decorated and displayed in front of Baskin Town Hall that can be sponsored by businesses, families or in honor or in memory of someone. The trees will be displayed through the month of December.
If you are interested in the Christmas trees, parade or classic cars contact Layton Curtis (318) 389-5781 or e-mail at layton.curtis@sibank.net.
