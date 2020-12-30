COVID-19 was the top news story of 2020 both locally and nationally.
The novel coronavirus swept through the United States, Louisiana and Franklin Parish. At year end, approximately 2,000 people in Franklin Parish were affected with COVID-19, and 78 have succumbed to the virus.
Local schools were shut down and when opened Franklin Parish High School observed a split schedule. Some businesses felt the pinch of lower sales due to customers fearing the virus which trickled down to lower sales tax for governments.
Many events were canceled because of COVID-19. Major events canceled were the Franklin Parish Catfish Festival, most of the Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce events and numerous sporting games.
By year end, vaccines were being distributed to Franklin Medical Center (FMC) and local nursing homes giving a glimmering hope of relief.
In January, FMC marked 50 years of operation. The local hospital now employees 242 full-time people, representing the largest payroll and 1 percent of Franklin Parish’s population.
Also in January, Michael Stephen Couch, former principal of Apostolic Tabernacle Christian School, pled guilty to five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
At the end of January, the Franklin Parish School Board entered into a cooperative endeavor agreement with Louisiana Preservation Alliance Inc to begin restoration assessments of Baskin High School. Restoration efforts are ongoing.
In February, Mayor John Dumas reported a Louisiana Legislative Audit found Winnsboro resolved all nine findings from a 2018 report. The audit also reported fund balances of approximately $1.6 million an increase of $475,158 from the previous year.
In March, Sonny Nason was tapped as the new head football coach of Franklin Parish High School. School Board members also voted the head football coach assignment would now be a 12-month position.
In April, Wisner began a revitalization of Front Street buildings with the help of volunteers. The small group put a fresh coat of paint on several of the buildings and a mural on the side of a building. Revitalization work continues.
Additionally in April, Winnsboro approved a grant application for a proposed RV park. The town-owned park will be located near the Franklin Parish Activity Center on La. Hwy 15.
In May, Carter Robertson, 8-year-old Franklin Parish boy, was seriously injured in a boating accident on Boeuf River. Robertson would eventually recover with community support and long hospital stays.
Benny Parker was named new Turkey Creek Park supervisor by the Franklin Parish Police Jury also in May.
Winnsboro saw cuts and did not replace retiring employees in an effort to trim its budget. Winnsboro’s net position was down 47.6 percent from last year’s budget.
Gilbert Police Chief Wesley Ezell was laid to rest at Calvary Baptist Church in late May. Ezell served in the position since 2015.
In June, approximately 60 demonstrators gathered on Front Street in Winnsboro calling for racial equality and unity in light of George Floyd’s death. Floyd, a 46-year-old man, died May 25 in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while he was cuffed.
In the beginning of July, a six-hour standoff ended with Lorn Lee Roberts, 28, being charged with attempted second degree murder. Roberts allegedly shot his grandmother. The incident happened on La. Hwy 863. Franklin Parish Sheriff officers along with several other agencies were involved during the standoff.
A Fourth of July traffic stop netted Wisner Police Department more than fireworks. Wisner PD confiscated 362 multi-colored pills, 19 grams of crystal methamphetamine, two ounces of marijuana, vape pin, marijuana oil and $105 in cash. This was possibly the biggest drug bust for the department, said Chief Billy Beach. Sir Anthony King, 40, of Bastrop was charged in the bust.
Additionally in July, Winnsboro was named Development Ready Community, according to Louisiana Economic Development officials. The Louisiana Development Ready Community program will assist Winnsboro in the creation and implementation of a strategic economic plan.
In August, Nicholes Trey Glass, 33, was indicted by a Franklin Parish Grand Jury for the homicide of Michelle Houston. The Grand Jury also indicted Amanda Thigpen of negligent homicide in connection with a two-year-old child’s death in the Cooter’s Point area outside Wisner.
In September, Couch, was sentenced to seven years, 18 months suspended, on five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Also in September, Treasurer John Schroder came to Winnsboro stressing to local businesses the need to fill out an application for the Louisiana Main Street Recovery Grant program.
A Franklin Parish Grand Jury indicted Roderick Branch, 40, of second degree murder and aggravated flight from an officer and Henry Wesley, 26, of manslaughter and obstruction of justice in two separate cases.
Branch was arrested for the death of Darrion Wilson of Winnsboro, and Wesley was arrested for the stabbing death of Jamie Davis also of Winnsboro.
In October, a Mangham police officer, Marshall Waters, was shot and eventually succumbed to injuries on a traffic stop on La Hwy 425 near the Franklin / Richland parish border.
Additionally in October, the Franklin Parish Catfish Festival came to an end after nearly 33 years. A rain-impacted event in 2018, severe weather in 2019 and the corona virus in 2020 took a financial toll in the long running festival.
In November, Alvie Vick won the Gilbert Chief of Police race and Matthew Hollis kept his Constable-Justice of the Peace seat for District 2.
In December, Luke Letlow won the Fifth Congressional District for the next Congress.
