Local farmers are currently in the fields salvaging 2022’s soybean harvest.
September and August rains poured nearly 20 inches on Franklin and surrounding parishes, soaking a growing soybean crop. The high level of moisture caused much of the crop to sprout and rot on the plants.
According to David Moseley, LSU AgCenter soybean expert, optimal planting for Louisiana soybeans is April. But with the rainfall, the April-planted bean has approximately 40 to 50 percent damage to it.
“The earlier beans that were harvested first got more damage than those that were planted later,” said Carol Pinnell-Alison, extension agent. “That has to do with when the weather hit and which stage of growth they were in and maturity.”
Many producers are now looking toward insurance for relief. Depending on their insurance company, some producers have to receive two different rejections from two different elevators and then try to sell their harvest for salvage to get any help from insurance.
Salvage prices for soybeans range from $4.25 to $4.50 per bushel, a far cry from $14 to $16 per bushel that producers receive from minimum damaged soybeans.
“The amount of freight is more expense for the producer because they have got freight to haul to different elevators and have to find some place for salvage,” Pinnell-Alison said. “There are some quality issues with soybeans. It is going to be a struggle for some of the producers to get the beans sold.”
Some soybeans have so much damage that producers have left them in the field.
“Nobody would take them,” Pinnell-Alison said. “They are just going to go with the insurance and try to figure out what to do.”
In Louisiana, 1.2 million acres were planted in soybeans, making it the state’s largest row crop, according to Moseley. With such a large crop, the economic impact will be felt locally and throughout Louisiana.
“Yields are off and some folks unfortunately didn’t have anything to harvest,” Pinnell-Alison said. “I have had conversations with some very concerned producers with the situation this year. Generally speaking, we don’t realize the economic impact farmers have until they have a bad year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.