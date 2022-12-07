Franklin Parish Police Jury members are expected to vote on their 2023 annual budget in their regular meeting Thursday at 6 p.m.
Committee members met Monday morning to discuss 2023 budget aspects and 2022 budget amendments.
According to the proposed budget, general fund is expected to generate $911,083 while expenses total $909,865.
Ad valorem taxes are the largest source of revenues for the general fund, totaling $280,000 followed by occupational license fees at $220,000.
The general fund is expected to record $127,000 in state fund revenues while producing $147,000 in “other financing sources,” according to the proposed 2023 budget. Other financing sources include mosquito abatement and transfers in.
Another major source of income in general fund is administrative fees which came to $95,000 and $69,580 in fire insurance rebates.
Expenses for the proposed 2023 budget’s general fund total $909,865.
Police jurors’ salaries are taken out of the general fund and amount to $134,000.
An additional large general fund expense is “culture and recreation,” numbering $89,396. In the culture and recreation is each individual park’s expense.
The propose budget shows $9,184 being spent for Ester Credit Park while Nolan Norman Park repairs and maintenance is expected to cost $31,743. Rollins Park repairs and maintenance budget is set at $19,818.
The general fund also bankrolls the Police Jury’s finance and administrative department. The budget shows total expenses for the department, including salaries, retirement and insurance, at $294,024.
The Police Jury is expected to spend $144,997 in public safety, $115,75 in judicial and $35,221 in elections, all coming out of general fund.
The proposed budget shows a general fund balance of approximately $1.12 million.
In addition to the general fund, the budget features a road and bridge fund. The road and bridge fund has the Police Jury spending $3.2 million while taking in $3.8 million, according to the proposed budget.
The Police Jury has budgeted $886,500 in salaries, $650,000 in capital improvements, $486,041 in regular maintenance and $225,000 in equipment.
Largest revenue source for road and bridge, according to the proposed budget, is sales tax proceeds totaling approximately $2.7 million.
Other road and bridge revenue is Union Church Road income at $381,396, special grants revenue at $200,000, parish transportation at $292,000 and LGAP funds at $95,000.
