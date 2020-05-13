After holding steady for two days, Franklin Parish COVID-19 cases took a jump to 256, an increase of 48, according to a May 13 Louisiana Department of Health report.
LDH also reported seven COVID-19 related deaths in Franklin Parish, up one from yesterday.
In a social media post today, Franklin Medical Center provided information about Franklin Parish’s death rate concerning COVID-19.
“…as of yesterday, the death rate for Franklin Parish residents from COVID-19 is around 2.8 percent. This is lower than the state and national rates (around 7.1 percent and 5.9 percent respectively). There have been no deaths whatsoever at Franklin Medical Center that have been attributed to COVID-19.”
FMC added in its social media post:
“While we cannot attest to the operations and processes at other facilities, we can say the information we have regarding the Franklin Parish residents who were infected with COVID-19 and passed away indicates that the deaths were due to the virus and not to other causes. We can also say that these deaths for which we have information were all among individuals who were at high risk due to age or pre-existing health problems.”
Across the state, the case count reached 32,662, a jump of 612 from the previous day. LDH is also reporting 22,608 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, an increase of 2,292 from last week’s figures.
As a whole LDH reported 34 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,315 fatalities and 66 “probable” deaths, seven less than last week.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations currently stands at 1,194, down 126 overnight, while there are 147 patients on ventilators, a rise of one from the previous day.
At press time, 237,904 tests have been completed in Louisiana, either through the state lab (10,310) or commercial lab (227,594), according to LDH.
Regionally, Richland Parish reported cases numbered 104 with one death, and Catahoula Parish topped 100 COVID-19 cases with 103.
Forty-eight cases were reported in Caldwell Parish while Tensas Parish had six reported cases, according to LDH. Madison Parish reported 14 cases. Caldwell, Tensas or Madison parishes have no COVID-19 related deaths and their numbers did not change from yesterday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.