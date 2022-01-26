Winnsboro has been awarded a $3.53 million Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG) grant to repair its aging sewer system, announced Mayor John Dumas Tuesday morning.
Dumas called the current system “15 years outdated,” and said a new sewer system funded by the grant and $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money will serve Winnsboro for 20 years.
In September 2021, Town Council members passed a resolution accepting the ARPA funds to start refurbishing the water water treatment.
Dumas called ARPA funding in the past, “just a trickle of what we need” to replace the sewer system and estimated Winnsboro needed approximately $4 million. With the new grant, Winnsboro now has the money.
“Sen. Glen Womack called me Friday to say we were awarded the grant,” Dumas said. “It is a blessing to us and a blessing to the city. This grant came about by hard work and because our audit reflected zero deficiencies.”
Dumas also attributed Winnsboro being awarded the grant to being removed from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s list of Fiscally Distressed Municipalities in 2021.
The list claimed the town would not be able to continue providing basic services such as law enforcement or water and sewer to residents in the future, said Thomas H. Cole, legislative auditor.
“The budget has been on time, and we have met all the auditor’s requirements,” Dumas said. “We were removed from the list which opened opportunities for loans and grants.”
Meanwhile, Winnsboro has begun worked on the waste water treatment plant using ARPA funds.
Along with the wastewater treatment plant, Winnsboro has been repairing, rebuilding and refurbishing its pump stations throughout town. Winnsboro has 17 sewer pumping stations with two pumps at each station.
McLemore and Delta Queen pumping stations have been repaired and back online.
Past problems with the aging pumping stations have caused neighborhood streets to be shut down at times and created a financial burden for Winnsboro as they leased pumps for nearly $3,000 a month.
