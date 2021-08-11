Fifth Judicial District expenses exceeded revenues by $12,323 in its general fund at 2020 fiscal year end, according to a Louisiana Legislative Audit report.
General fund revenues totaled to $393,217 and other financing sources amounted to $31,777 while expenditures equaled to $437,317, according to the audit report.
An organization’s general fund consists of assets and liabilities used to finance daily and long-term operations.
“Differences between revenues of the original budget and the final budget of the judicial expense fund were due primarily to decreases in fees, charges and commissions for services - court costs and filing fees and an increase in operating transfers in,” according to the audit report.
Fees, charges and commissioners for services totaled $368,882 in revenues while filing fees brought in $19,970. Other revenues amounted to $5,653.
Personal services were the largest expenses totaling $378,319 and operating services cost the district $46,966. Other expenses include travel and other charges at $9,975 and materials and supplies at $2.057.
The audit report also showed Fifth Judicial District representatives transferred $31,777 to the general fund.
Additionally, Fifth Judicial District has two other major accounts, The Hearing Officer Fund and Family in Need of Services (FINS) Fund. FINS Fund consists of a state grant funded by the Louisiana Department of Social Services.
“Purpose of the fund is to intervene in a family’s life so that appropriate services to remedy the family’s dysfunction can be secured and to establish a family services plan binding upon all family members and the appropriate service providers,” according to the audit report.
The Hearing Officer Fund balance of $148,198 showed an increase of $38,603 over December 31, 2019. The FINS Fund balance of $1,543 showed a decrease of $1,524 in the same time.
Meanwhile, Fifth Judicial District total assets equaled $413,060 while total liabilities amounted to $25,556 creating a net position of $364,585.
Largest asset for the district was cash and cash equivalents at $376,033 followed by receivables totaling $35,146 and capital assets of $1,881.
Largest liabilities was payroll withholdings payable followed by accounts payable at $9,437.
Fifth Judicial District encompasses Franklin, Richland and West Carroll parishes. The district has original jurisdiction of all civil and criminal matters, including felony cases and cases involving title to immovable property, probate and succession matters and other matters as provided by law.
Judges for the Fifth Judicial District are Stephen Dean, William Barham and Clay Hamilton.
May Jo Finley, CPA INC performed the audit and listed no findings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.