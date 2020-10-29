The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 30 at 4:30 pm. , according to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.
Requests can be made online by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov and selecting "Request Absentee Ballot,” or in person at the parish registrar of voters office. Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot may check their absentee ballot status by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, entering the appropriate voter information and selecting "Check Absentee Ballot Status."
The deadline to return a completed ballot is Nov. 2 at 4:30 pm.
This instructional video shows step-by-step how to properly fill out and return an absentee ballot.
Completed ballots can be returned to the parish registrar of voters by mail, in-person by the voter or by a voter’s immediate family member.
Should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in-person on election day. Polling locations can also be found on voterportal.sos.la.gov or on the free GeauxVote mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.