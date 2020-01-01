Franklin Parish Activity Center’s second phase of construction is forthcoming with Franklin Parish Police Jury officials beginning the bidding process, said Adam Faulk, an Activity Center committee member.
Second phase calls for construction of an additional bonnet on the pavilion’s north end, bathrooms, concession stand, bucking chutes, trim event chutes, perimeter fence and a gravel parking lot.
The bonnet, a metal canopy, will give the Activity Center more covered footage.
Total estimated cost for the second phase is $1.5 million and will be financed through grants.
“We’re excited about starting the second phase,” Faulk said. “We are just waiting for the bids to start coming in.”
Construction should begin in early spring, Faulk said.
The Activity Center’s construction has been separated into three phases. The third phase calls for a front entrance, RV parking lot, conference room and “some finishing touches,” Faulk said.
The first phase was the pavilion’s planning and construction and totaled some $1.3 million. It was financed through Capitol Outlay money and Chad Parks, of Design Plus Consulting Engineers, was over design plans.
With the first phase completed several years ago, the Activity Center has hosted events ranging from horse shows, tractor pulls and rodeo clinics, but Faulk said the different range of events could be more.
“This is so much more than a horse pavilion,” Faulk said. “We could have concerts, large revivals and festivals. This area could be used for anything.”
Franklin Parish Police Jury member Rawhide Robinson sees the Activity Center, located on La Hwy. 15 outside Winnsboro, as an economic boost to the area.
“When we have an event here, people shop at the stores, stay in the hotels, eat at the diners and buy gas,” Robinson said. “Each event brings in money to Franklin Parish.”
One such event was Louisiana Living Legends School held Dec. 27 and 28 at the Activity Center.
“(Students) learn the techniques of rough stock events,” said Buckshot Sims, event coordinator. “Most have been on a horse but want to improve their skills.”
During the Louisiana Living Legends, 72 students were taught by 13 instructors in the sport of bronc riding. Majority of students and instructors were from out of town with some being from Pennsylvania, Illinois, Wyoming and Canada.
“We could have events like this and others every weekend,” Robinson said. “All these people have spent money in Franklin Parish this weekend.”
