The Franklin Parish Activity Center was number one on the Police Jury list of 2021 capital outlay projects.
Police Jury members decided on the list at their regular Oct. 8 meeting. Capital outlay is money that is spent to maintain, upgrade, acquire or repair significant pieces of property.
Capital outlay projects are funded by the state Legislature. Local governments submit a request for their local projects to be included in the state’s Capital Outlay budget. The projects included in the Capital Outlay budget are funded when the state incurs bonded indebtedness to pay for them.
Capital Outlay projects are funded when the governor’s Commissioner of Administration include a Capital Outlay project in a bond sale, which is approved by the state Bond Commission.
The proposed activity center would be an addition to the arena on La. Hwy 15 and would be built in two phases.
Phase II calls for the construction of a perimeter fence, restrooms and parking area for $1,360,000. Phase III calls for a business / conference center for $1,500,000.
Other projects on the capital outlay list include Bayou Macon No. 3 drainage improvements for $186,960, Union Church Road for $445,000, Dummy Line Road for $379,29 for the first year and $3,213,117 for the second year, Turkey Creek Dam for $3,344,160 and WPA Road for $2,413,896.
The Police Jury does not have the figures for Looney Canal erosion control, Riley and Dr. Roger roads yet.
In other action, Police Jury members unanimously voted to renew Northeast Louisiana Ambulance sole service provider contract for another three years.
“Internally, it is the biggest vote of confidence we could possibly receive from a governing body, but the crews — the EMTs and medics — they're the backbone of our work,” said Shane Scott, NELA Ambulance spokesman. “The vote of confidence was for them. Thank you to the jury, our community and obviously, the best team ever.”
Police Jury Gary Peters made the motion with a second from Police Jury David DeBlieux.
Also, Police Jury members approved using culverts purchased for drainage projects to replace Pine Street Bridge. The box car that was going to be used at Pine Street Bridge will be used for drainage projects.
Meanwhile, rental fees might be going up at Turkey Creek RV park in south Franklin Parish.
Currently, park goers are paying $22 for daily RV rates, $120.75 for weekly rates and $400 for monthly rates. Police Jury members will review the prices of regional RV parks to get ideas for Turkey Creek RV Park.
Additionally, Police Jury members approved no dumping signs for Pine and Mary roads and children at play signs for Grady Gray road.
