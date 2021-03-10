Baker’s Cutoff Boat Ramp and the gravel road leading to the boat ramp are not considered public property, according to a Feb. 22 Louisiana Attorney General’s opinion.
Franklin Parish Police Jury members requested the opinion after the ramp lease came up for renewal from Brogal Limited Partnership. The Vicksburg company owns the land in which the ramp is located.
“A road on a private property, such as a gravel road that is subject of your request, is not a public road unless ownership has been transferred by the private landowner,” according to the opinion. “Lessor does hereby lease and permit lessee to enter upon, use and occupy for the purposes and conditions herein set forth the following property situated in Franklin Parish with all improvements situated thereon.”
When the lease contract came up for renewal, Brogal LP requested the ramp and gravel road be closed from Oct. 1 through Jan. 31.
The move to temporarily bar ramp users began when members of Brogal, LP accused hunters of trespassing on their private property and excessively littering. Officials representing the group requested the Police Jury close the ramp and Bakers Cutoff Road to the public for the specified period. Police Jury members dismissed closing the road in their regular June 2020 meeting.
According to the original proposal to the Police Jury, “There has always been a trash problem in the boat ramp area as well as people camping overnight in the area. Adjoining landowners as well as Brogal, LP have had continuous problems with hunters trespassing on their private property. The trespassers access the property by boats launched at the Bakers Cutoff Boat Ramp. They pose as fishermen and do fish but have a gun in case they see a deer on the banks of the lake. This has been an ongoing problem for years.”
Additionally, the Police Jury would be responsible for all maintenance, upkeep and provide “sufficient gravel” at the landing, pay all utility charges and maintain liability insurance, according to the lease renewal.
The contract also requires the Police Jury to pass an ordinance prohibiting overnight camping and littering by the general public on the premises that can be enforced by civil and/or criminal penalties.
“While the Police Jury maintained the boat ramp and gravel road, ownership did not transfer to the Police Jury and the boat launch and gravel road are not considered public,” according to the opinion. “According to the terms of the original lease included with your request, ‘the lessee shall be responsible for maintenance and upkeep of the leased premises. Thus, while the parish maintained the road and boat launch, this maintenance was required by the lease and does not amount to any transfer of ownership to the parish.”
If the Police Jury agrees to enter into the current contract, they would have no lease payments.
In the past, the Police Jury annually leased the property surrounding the boat ramp from Bogal, LP for $1,000. The previous lease ended March 31, 2019.
The Police Jury originally leased the tract of land where the boat ramp is located on May 20, 2010 and renewed the lease on March 31, 2015 for an annual payment of $1,000, according to the proposal.
The Police Jury is expected to address the lease at its regular meeting, March 11 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.