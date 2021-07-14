Gilbert aldermen continue to pursue a village playground located near the town hall.
Aldermen and Mayor Mike Stephens discussed options and plans for the playground in their regular meeting, July 8.
The potential playground land was judicated to the Franklin Parish Police Jury although the Village of Gilbert has a tax lien on it.
Years ago, the owners did not pay their municipal property taxes, so the land was sold in a tax sale, according to Franklin Parish Police Jury secretary / treasurer, Sam Wiggins.
The new owner only paid the taxes on it for two years, and the land went back to the Police Jury where it should have went back to Gilbert, Stephens said. The Police Jury is currently looking for ways to give the land back to Gilbert.
“I don’t know how (the land) went to them with us having a lien on it,” Stephens said.
On the land, an oil tank was once stationed and Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) was involved in a seven-year cleanup. Village officials also wait for DEQ permission to begin playground construction.
“They said they didn’t get it completely cleaned up on the north side, but the south side may be clean enough to use it,” Stephens said. “He said give (DEQ) a couple weeks to get all the facts and figures on the cleanup and if it can be used for a park.”
If DEQ permission, the park would be extended south and could be seen from the highway.
“When you can see it from the highway, people will stop with their kids,” Stephens said.
The area would contain possible playground equipment, benches and maybe a splash pad.
Additionally, Gilbert officials are open to accepting donations from businesses and privates citizens for park equipment.
“We’re back up and starting from scratch,” Stephens said. “If we get (the extra land) we will have more room for more options.”
Meanwhile, The Franklin Sun was voted the official journal and WSB the official bank by aldermen.
Aldermen also agreed to sale a 2007 Crown Victoria used by the police department as surplus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.