Broadband internet services may be coming to Gilbert.
Aldermen agreed to partner with Northeast Tel to install broadband lines within corporate limits of the village. The action was taken at their regular Feb. 10 meeting.
The Collinston-based company is currently gathering data on the feasibility of providing the high speed internet service to Gilbert.
To bring broadband to Gilbert, officials are hoping for Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) funds.
GUMBO’s purpose is to use more than $180 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide broadband and internet access to 400,000 Louisiana households.
With GUMBO, internet providers will apply for funding, while municipal and parish governments offer support through matching funds or infrastructure.
According to ConnectLa data, 13,000 Franklin Parish residents, 7,000 Catahoula Parish residents, 4,600 Concordia Parish residents and 4,300 Tensas Parish residents are unserved concerning broadband service.
Federal government defines broadband as transmission speeds of at least 25:3 Mbps. Broadband speeds are measured in 'megabits per second', often shortened to Mb Mbits p/s or Mbps. Bits are tiny units of data, with a megabit representing a million of them. Higher the number of Mbps (megabits per second) a person has, the speedier their online activity should be.
Meanwhile, Gilbert and McManus Engineering officials continue to look for funding avenues for playground equipment for its new park.
Cinnamon Gooding with McManus Engineering told aldermen Gilbert had a good chance to be funded under the Community Development Block Grant - Cares (CDBG - CV) program offering $2.3 million for parks and recreation.
Under the program, $2.3 million will be used to fund 60 smaller municipalities’ park programs, according to Cinnamon Gooding with McManus Engineering. Winning programs could receive up to $125,000.
Additionally, aldermen voted to apply for a $1,000 Franklin Parish Tourism grant that will go towards the refurbishment of Gilbert’s baseball park.
The park, which is not being used for organized baseball any longer, will be changed to a festival venue and farmer’s market.
In other action, aldermen agreed to advertise for street repair bids. Two village streets received damage during the 2021 ice storm that swept through Franklin Parish.
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are currently funding repairs of ice-damaged roads.
Franklin Parish Police Jury is also currently working with FEMA to apply for road repairs from the storm.
Also at the Thursday meeting, aldermen approved removing crepe myrtle trees from right aways along La Hwy 15. The flowering trees are suffering from disease, according to Mayor Mike Stephens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.