Alto Presbyterian Church announced it met the original fundraising goal to repair the historic building’s foundation, but the amount raised will only cover two-thirds of the expected expenses.
The church building was constructed in 1873 and is currently endangered due to foundation rot from years of silt accumulation underneath. The original goal of $40,000 was set to match a $20,000 grant from the D. Thomason Fund by the First Presbyterian Church of Shreveport that was awarded in September 2019. Community support has topped that original goal, and currently stands at more than $41,510.
“Our discussions with house lifting companies who will do the first step in repair have opened our eyes to the meticulous project we are proposing to save the building,” said Cj Sartor, treasurer and Clerk of Session of Alto Presbyterian Church. “Qualified and vetted professionals in that field have submitted bids ranging from $32,000 to $38,000. That is only to lift the building. We would first need to disconnect the porch, wiring, and plumbing, remove all furniture and store it, and carefully remove the original flooring and store it so it can be replaced.”
Northeast Louisiana licensed contractor Robert Riddle estimates the minimum needed to just repair the foundation and replace the floor is $62,000.
“And that doesn’t include any unanticipated problems we could discover during the process,” Sartor said. “We are still committed to this project, and are asking for help in reaching our new goal.”
Church members have volunteered to cover the costs of communications and administration of the restoration fund so that 100% of the donations can be used to actually repair the foundation. A newsletter has been mailed to donors and supporters to update them on this new development. “We are interested in any ideas anyone has on how to raise the additional funds,” Sartor said.
The Church has also applied to the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation to be designated one of “Louisiana’s Most Endangered Places.”
This designation would include the church building on the LTHP’s website and qualify the organization for low interest loans.
“We only want to borrow any funds to cover unexpected expenses,” Sartor explained. “We believe we should be responsible and start the work only after we are sure we can cover the majority of the planned costs.”
Alto Presbyterian Church was founded in 1872, and the present building was opened for worship in 1874 and has hosted worship services ever since. It has been the site of countless baptisms, weddings, funerals, and stands as an icon of the typical country church. While the church is still petitioned several times a year to be the site for weddings, it has not been able to be fully functional for the past several years due to severely damaged foundation and floors. Currently, the church only holds services once a quarter due to the issues with the building.
Volunteers are still sought to help with fundraising activities. Donors can send financial support directly to the Church, or can use the crowd-funding site GiveSendGo.com/altopresbyterianchurch.
Alto Presbyterian Church is part of the Presbyterian Church, U.S.A., and New Covenant Parish. For more information, visit the Facebook page, or contact the church at P. O. Box 2466, Monroe, LA, 71207. For information on the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation, visit LTHP.org.
