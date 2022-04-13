A Time of hope! A Time of love! A Time of renewal! A Time of celebration! This is what Easter is all about.
1 Corinthians 15:17says, “And if Christ be not raised, your faith is vain; ye are yet in your sins.” Paul reminds us that Christ rose from the dead, as He said He would.
Therefore, we have certainty that our sins are forgiven.
During the days leading up to the Crucifixion, Jesus continued to honor God. On Palm Sunday, Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a colt.
On Monday, He freed the sacrificial animals and cleansed the temple.
On Tuesday, He taught in the temple.
On Wednesday, Judas Iscariot betrayed Him.
On Thursday, He had the Last Supper with his disciples and washed their feet.
On Friday, Jesus was crucified on the cross, and darkness covered the earth.
On Saturday, He remained in the tomb.
But then came Sunday… He came out the tomb! Hallelujah!
What should all of this mean to us today? It means we have eternal hope! Because of our “Risen Savior,” we shall be raised in incorruption… raised in glory… and raised in power! Our living will not be in vain, and everything we do will have purpose. We should always remember to keep hope alive.
God loves us unconditionally. The Bible reminds us in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” Jesus came into the world and died, so that we might have a chance to live forever with God. God wants us to develop a relationship with Him, so that we can receive all of His blessings.
The Passion of Christ showed that the nails could not keep Him on the cross. It was His love for all humanity. Today is a good day for us to renew our commitment to God.
Today, we celebrate an empty tomb. The stone, the soldiers, and seal could not stop our “risen” Savior. Jesus did exactly what He said He would do. He arose! And because He arose, we are guaranteed the victory!
