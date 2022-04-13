Local road improvements began last week with the repair of French Turn Road, according to Ken McManus, with McManus Consulting Engineers.
The engineer announced the start at Franklin Parish Police Jury’s public works committee meeting Monday morning.
Crews were rehabilitating French Turn Road one mile at a time and were currently breaking up the old asphalt. Although, McManus acknowledged stormy weather forecasted for today (Wednesday) might delay the work.
“(Local crews) are doing as good as they can do with the equipment they have while staying within budget,” McManus said.
Franklin Parish receives approximately $300,000 each year from Louisiana’s Parish Transportation Fund (PTF). To comply with regulations, the Police Jury is required to formulate a three-year list of improvements with cost estimates.
The Police Jury is allocating a total of $650,000 to reseal roads listed on the 2022 road improvement list as assessed by McManus Engineering.
Police Jury members approved the new list earlier this year based on a point system. Road projects received points if connected to a state highway, high road population, estimated cost, project length and cost effectiveness. The more points a road received, the higher up on the list it would be placed.
French Turn Road was first on the list followed by McCaleb Road, Holland Drive, Abe Lincoln Subdivision and L.D. Knox Road.
Later in the meeting, public works committee members addressed possible improvements of some road equipment funded by American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Asphalt distribution equipment, especially holding tanks, needed to be upgraded, according to public works committee members.
Asphalt holding tanks located at the Police Jury’s parish barn were old with heaters not working properly. In the past, committee members received quotes for new tanks totaling approximately $130,000.
If approved, the Police Jury will use money from a Louisiana Local Government Assistance Program (LGAP) along with ARPA funds.
Additionally, Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) representatives continued their inspection of local freeze damaged roads, according to Cinnamon Gooding, also with McManus Engineering.
This is the second time FEMA representatives have inspected roads from a 2021 February ice storm. Previously, FEMA representatives visited Franklin Parish in October 2021 and reported ice damage but no governmental financial support was given.
“It is a lot bigger than what FEMA thought it would be,” Gooding said.
According to Gooding, the federal agency was in Franklin Parish to “verify damages.”
Meanwhile, public works committee members will recommend children at play signs on McNease Road and sending a letter to demand clean up of 2195 La Hwy 130.
Additionally, Police Jury member Leodis Norman requested $80,000 of ARPA funds be spent on park improvements. With no description of improvements listed, public works committee members denied the request.
Earlier in the day, personnel committee members conducted interviews with candidates for a new parish superintendent. From the interviewees, personnel committee members will possibly have a candidate to present to the full Police Jury in its April 14 meeting.
