Organizers of the annual Winnsboro Children’s Christmas Parade and nighttime Christmas Parade are hoping for fair weather for the two holiday events set to take place Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1 and 2.
The National Weather service predicted stormy weather for Tuesday, but the forecast called for clearing skies later in the week.
Lisa Kiper, who is chairing the parade committee for the Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce, sponsoring organization for the events, encourages everyone to make plans to attend.
“These are family-friendly events, and we want everybody to come out,” Kiper said. “The weather should be pretty nice.”
A fireworks display will conclude the festivities on Friday night.
“The fireworks are going to be bigger and better than ever,” Kiper said, noting that a new vendor has been secured for the display.
The nighttime parade begins at 7 p.m. and will follow the traditional route which begins and ends on Fair Avenue. Float entries will begin lining up at 4 p.m. with judging set to take place at 5:30 p.m. Business owners and customers with vehicles parked along streets in the downtown Winnsboro area are asked to move their vehicles by 5 p.m., according to Police Chief Tyrone Coleman.
Streets along the parade route will be closed to traffic during the parade to ensure safety.
After the final float passes the baseball field on Fair Avenue following the parade, the fireworks will begin.
Honored as grand marshals are the Wisner Revitalization Committee, Friends of Crowville, Grow Gilbert and Baskin Community Committee.
“This year there will be new characters at both the children’s parade and big parade,” Kiper said. Other parade entries expected for this year’s event, along with some traditional favorites, include Winnsboro Elementary Students recently chosen to be Mayors for the Day, the Ferriday High Marching Band and Super I’s big grocery cart, and of course Santa.
Committee members and law enforcement personnel met Monday with people responsible for floats to go over safety procedures.
The Children’s Parade which takes place Thursday, Dec. 1, in downtown Winnsboro begins at 6 p.m. and features children in wagons, on bicycles and tricycles and toy riding vehicles. However, no gas-powered vehicles are allowed.
Children participating in that event are asked to be at the parking lot located behind Princess Theatre by 5:30 p.m. All entries must be lighted, Kiper noted.
As in the case of the Friday night parade, vehicles should be moved from the downtown parade route before starting time to ensure the safety of participants and parade watchers.
The Children’s Parade starts at K&S Drugs, then goes downtown and ends at the Old Post Office Museum where Santa is expected to make a special appearance at the loading dock behind the museum. Refreshments of cookies and hot chocolate sponsored by White Ford will be offered after the parade.
Kiper also reminds everyone that “Christmas in the ‘Boro” shirts will again be available for purchase. Proceeds from the sales of the shirts help support events such as the upcoming parades. The shirts are available at Winnsboro Sports.
Appreciation was expressed to parade business and community sponsors who include: Franklin Parish Tourism, Louisiana Land Bank, Family Community Church, Franklin Medical Center, WSB, Progressive Bank, Citizen’s Progressive Bank, Young & Young Farms, Rep. Neil Riser, Sen. Glen Womack, Ivan Smith Furniture, Anita Wygal, Sonic of Winnsboro and Johnny’s Pizza.
Gratitude was also expressed to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Winnsboro City Police, the Town of Winnsboro, participants and volunteers for their in helping to make the parades possible.
