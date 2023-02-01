PEOPLE WERE waiting for the delicious fried catfish at South Franklin Catfish Festival in Wisner last year. This year’s third annual festival will be held May 6. Organizers are currently accepting vendor applications and sponsorships. For more information go to southfranklincatfishfestival.com. (Sun file photo by Joe Curtis)
The South Franklin Catfish Festival will hold its third event in downtown Wisner on May 6 and is currently accepting vendor applications and sponsorships.
“We are very excited about the plans for our third festival,” Chairman Elliot Britt said. “We’re getting vendor applications in now and will probably be filled up prior to our March 10 deadline. Anyone interested should get their application in soon.”
The festival is also welcoming businesses, individuals and organizations interested in partnering with them as sponsors.
“We are extremely grateful for the businesses, individuals and organizations who have partnered with us to make the South Franklin Catfish Festival such a great event,” Wisner Mayor Marc McCarty said. “If you’d like to participate as a sponsor, we have two levels — $250 and $500 — with great perks. The best part is being part of such a positive movement in Wisner and Franklin Parish.”
Those who sponsor at the $250 level will have their name displayed on a banner near the festival stage, which is receiving a major upgrade this year. Those sponsoring at the $500 level will also be promoted with a banner and in addition will have the option of a complimentary booth.
“We’re really proud of what we’ve built here with this festival,” Britt said, “and it absolutely would not have been possible without our sponsors and community support.
The festival got its start when the hugely popular Franklin Parish Catfish Festival ended its run after 30 plus years. A small group of folks in Wisner started dreaming of a way to capture some of that magic in a festival in their town — after all, the catfish industry has been centered in Wisner and south Franklin Parish for decades. So a new event was born three years ago — certainly benefiting from the great reputation the original Franklin Parish Catfish Festival built, but basically starting from scratch as a new, smaller, but still fun family event.
“We literally would not have been able to pull off that first event without the work of some great volunteers, the unwavering support of the Wisner mayor, town council and employees, along with the generous support of our sponsors,” Britt said.
“And they remain just as critical to our success today,” he continued. “Join us as we continue to make new traditions at the South Franklin Catfish Festival!”
