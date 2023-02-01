catfish line.jpeg

PEOPLE WERE waiting for the delicious fried catfish at South Franklin Catfish Festival in Wisner last year. This year’s third annual festival will be held May 6. Organizers are currently accepting vendor applications and sponsorships. For more information go to southfranklincatfishfestival.com. (Sun file photo by Joe Curtis)

The South Franklin Catfish Festival will hold its third event in downtown Wisner on May 6 and is currently accepting vendor applications and sponsorships.

