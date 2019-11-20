LaTanga Blackson, Brian Gunter and John Gullatt were named as the three applicants applying for Franklin Parish school system superintendent’s position.
The announcement was made Monday night at a special School Board meeting.
Applications were sought after Franklin Parish School Superintendent Lanny Johnson announced his January retirement. Johnson has held the superintendent’s position since May 2004.
School Board members met Tuesday for their monthly agenda meeting and will meet again Thursday to interview each applicant in an open meeting beginning at 5 p.m.
“All three (of the applications) were very well put together,” said Richard Kelly, School Board president. “There is a lot of information in each one.”
Blackson is the personnel and elementary supervisor / reading coordinator for the Franklin Parish school system.
Blackson has a total of 34 years of experience in the field of education. She has been in her current position for nearly 20 years.
Previously, Blackson was principal of Winnsboro Upper Elementary from 1996 until 2000 and Winnsboro Upper Elementary’s vice principal from 1994 until 1996. Additionally, she was a seventh and eighth grade mathematics teacher at Winnsboro Junior High and second grade teacher at Berg Jones Elementary School in Monroe.
Blackson received her Education Special Degree, Master’s Degree Plus 30 and Master of Education at ULM, and Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Southern University in Baton Rouge.
Gunter has been principal at Franklin Parish High School since 2015 and is certified in administration and supervision through ULM. Additionally, Gunter has a Masters of Education and Bachelor of Science degrees through ULM.
Before becoming principal of FP, Gunter served as assistant principal and social studies teacher at Winnsboro High School and taught social studies at Wisner High School and Gilbert High School beginning in 1993.
Gullat has been superintendent of Caldwell Parish school system since 2015. Additionally, he was child welfare and attendance director for the Franklin Parish school system from June 2012 until Oct. 2015, principal of Baskin School from 2009 until 2012 and assistant principal of FP from 2008 until 2009. Gullat taught at West Ouachita Parish High School, Ouachita Alternative Center and was athletic director at Bossier Parish Community College.
Gullat was also an associate basketball coach at ULM and Nicholls State University.
Gullat received his Master’s of Education, Administration and Master’s Degree Plus 30 from ULM and Bachelor’s of Science from Louisiana State University.
The election of a superintendent is scheduled for Dec. 2.
The new superintendent must have a Louisiana certification, copy of the applicant’s teaching certification with superintendent endorsement or letter from the Louisiana Department of Education or Educational Leadership Certificate Level 3 and five years of successful leadership experience, according to the vacancy notice.
