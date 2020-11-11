A community still in mourning for Marshall Waters gathered together at Mangham Community Center Monday night for a candle light vigil.
Waters, a Mangham Police officer and EMT for Northeast Louisiana (NELA) Ambulance Service, died Nov. 5 from a gunshot wound he suffered while making a Oct. 17 traffic stop. He was 49.
“We are hurting bad right now, but we are also very aware of the fact that we aren’t the only ones with a broken heart,” said Shane Scott, spokesman for NELA Ambulance Service. “While the ambulance service and Mangham Police Department lost a friend and colleague, our community lost an EMT and police officer. The whole community is grieving at this point, and our prayer is for all this hurt to heal.”
318 Outlaw Riding Club, a horse riding club, organized the candle light vigil.
“God lead us to organize this event,” said Gregory Tillman, president of 318 Outlaw Riding Club and Winnsboro resident. “We didn’t know Marshall.”
Waters was shot on La. Hwy 425 near the Franklin / Richland parish border. He was taken to Franklin Medical Center where he was air lifted to Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria.
The suspect, Hermandus Dashanski Semien, 27 of Ville Platte, was taken into custody by Franklin Parish Sheriff’s deputies near Fort Necessity the same day by Franklin Parish Sheriff deputies.
Semien is also suspect in a Oct. 17 robbery of Yancey Pharmacy in Rayville, Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said. The robbery happened shortly before the shooting.
Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming made an announcement via a social media page.
“It’s with great sadness and broken hearts that I, Chief Perry Fleming, and the Mangham Police Department have to inform you of the passing of Officer Marshall Waters PD3 who was shot in the line of duty on October 17, 2020. We ask that you please continue to pray for Marshall Waters’ family and the Mangham Police Department family during this time. RIP PD3.”
Memorial services have been set for 4 p.m. Thursday at Mangham Baptist Church, and a graveside service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Grayson.
