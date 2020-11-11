Sparks flew and tensions boiled as two top employees of the Franklin Parish Police Jury argued back and forth at a personnel committee meeting Nov. 5.
The argument started when Police Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sam Wiggins questioned Police Jury members about the protocol for employees to call when supervisors instruct workers to do something “nonethical or illegal,” particularly, when they call Road Superintendent Wendell Thornton.
The argument centered around excavator operaters allegedly not having a DOTTIE (Dial One Time To Inform Everyone) before starting to dig at a work site.
Louisiana Damage Prevention Law requires excavators and demolishers to call a regional notification center at least two full business days before they begin their work.
The law also requires owner/operators of underground facilities to mark locations or supply information that will enable excavators and demolishers to locate underground utilities and facilities. At the time the law passed, a non-profit notification program called DOTTIE had already been at work protecting vital underground facilities for more than a decade.
Today that program is known as Louisiana 811 which is free to anyone who disturbs the soil, individuals or companies, whether they work with heavy equipment or hand tools.
“The operator called and said he asked for (a DOTTIE) and asked if you had one,” Wiggins said. “You said, ’Nope, I don’t do that.’”
Thornton said, “He never asked me for the DOTTIE.”
“Do you know the grader operators and the backhoe operators are suppose to have the DOTTIEs,” Wiggins said.
Thornton said, “If they request it they will get it.”
“Well, they are not suppose to request,” Wiggins said. “They are suppose to have it before they go. That is where the communication falls there.”
Thornton went on to say, Police Jury employees “never cut no ditch without a DOTTIE on it.”
The argument escalated about lack of communication between the public works department and the administration staff.
“I don’t get asked,” Thornton said. “I get accused just like this right here.”
“So you are saying I’m accusing you?” Wiggins said. “If I was accusing you, I would nave looked up your phone records like I did last time and tell you in personnel (meeting), ‘Hey, they did call.’”
Thornton said if somebody wants to call him, “all they have to do is pick up the phone” and call him.
Wiggins claims Thornton does not answer her phone calls or respond to her e-mails.
“You don’t reply to my emails,” Wiggins said. “You don’t answer any questions I send out there for information. ‘I am not listening to the woman at the courthouse.’ How am I suppose to function?”
Police Jury members on the personnel committee are James Harris, Rawhide Robinson and Keiona Wesby. The group stayed quiet through the argument until Wiggins asked what should an employee do if a supervisor asks them to perform a task nonethical or illegal.
“It seems to me there is a major breakdown in communication,” Wesby said. “I am not here to point fingers. I’ve heard it from both sides. Now, we are all big boys and girls in here, so I am going to get in it like big boys and girls. We all have a job to do, and it’s business. Quite frankly, I am sick of the idea, public works don’t have a dog in the fight. I’m sick of the idea, the office feels like they don’t know what we are suppose to do.”
Wesby recommended if an employee calls office personnel, first question is “Have you talked to your supervisor?”
If the answer is “no” the employee should call their supervisor.
If the answer is “yes” and will not cause harm, be nonethical or be illegal, “it should be the supervisors decision,” Wesby said.
If the answer is “yes” and would cause harm, be nonethical or be illegal employees should call the central office.
Personnel committee members also recommended to keep 811 forms in vehicles and DOTTIEs to be in equipment.
“Maybe you two should have a heart-to-heart conversation,” Wesby said. “I recommend to work it out among each other. If you can’t find a happy medium, (the Police Jury members) will have to find it for you. I don’t see that being good for both sides.”
