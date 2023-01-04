A motion to move forward on a grant application to possibly fund portions of Winnsboro’s Southern Food & Music Festival turned into heated arguments between some councilmen and Mayor Alice Wallace.
During the grant’s introduction and a festival update in their Dec. 28 regular meeting, Town Council member Rex McCarthy questioned Wallace on whether the festival received the group’s approval.
“Has this (festival) been council approved?” McCarthy asked. “Where are we going to get the money? We are going to have to carry liability insurance over $1 million plus (for the festival). Everything sounds great, but what I am looking at is has this been approved by the council? This puts the city in a liability issue.”
Cal Pierce, Winnsboro’s budget manager, assured the councilman the town had liability insurance for the event.
“That was one of the first things we addressed (liability insurance),” Pierce said. “We are okay from an insurance perspective.”
McCarthy continued to ask Wallace about festival approval from the Town Council.
“We are introducing our festival tonight,” Wallace answered. “When we are at the point we need council approval on it, we will bring about a resolution for it. We are in the planning stages of our festival right now. As far as using city money to put the (festival) on, that is not our plan.”
Wallace and her festival planning team have designed a four-level sponsorship to possibly alleviate event costs.
“It seems to me we keep getting the cart ahead of the horse,” McCarthy said. “It seems like when you said the date of April 2023 it has already been preplanned. It would have been great if we would have gotten this grant we are going to apply for.”
The grant councilmen approved to go forward with was a Louisiana Attractions Support Grant (LASC) through the Office of Tourism. The LASG program grants up to $20,000 to Louisiana-based tourism attractions to enhance visitor experiences and promote the attraction.
“We are going to do it the right way,” Wallace said. “We are just glad to have another festival in the town. We are not putting the cart in front of the horse. This is the cart.”
McCarthy, after hearing about the grant, remained worried about how Winnsboro would pay for the festival if bills remained after sponsorship money was spent.
“I’m just worried about this because we are doing this quick,” McCarthy said. “And if we don’t get the grant, that puts the city on the hook. Folks are going to have to be paid. My deal is to make sure the city is not left holding the bag on this one.”
Wallace answered, saying, “We are working on this. This is the mayor’s stuff. I’m handling this.”
Town Council member Jerry Johnson interjected that councilmen seemed to be left out in many of the decisions, and Wallace appeared to be doing everything herself.
“We are not doubting what you have done for the Town of Winnsboro since you have been in office,” Johnson said. “But, it seems like every Town Council meeting it is what you have done. Now, you have five town councilmen sitting up here that have to run the town also and it is not a one-man show. It is the whole Town Council and you. You need to be careful saying ‘I do this.’ ‘I’ will get you in trouble.”
The mayor countered by saying, “Well tell me what you have done. If you can tell me what you have done then I will say we. Right now it is I. It is me and these people.” She instructed town employees to stand up.
Quietly, Johnson accused Wallace of being “childish.”
“I’m not trying to say I,” Wallace said. “It is just what it is. Nobody knows who y’all are in the community because y’all don’t get out.”
“Be mindful what you say,” McCarthy said loudly. “People know who I am. I’ve been here a long time.”
Eventually, Town Council member Eddie Dunn made the motion to go forward in applying for the grant. The motion was seconded by Town Council member Marteze Singleton. Town Council member Dorothy Swayzer was absent from the meeting.
McCarthy voted for the motion while Johnson cast the lone nay vote.
“Rex, Jerry we would love to have you on the planning team,” Jayne Pierce, festival organizer who gave an update on planning, said. “You are obviously very passionate about this. We would absolutely love to have your expertise and your ideas. Let me know if you are available. We can schedule meetings around your availability.”
