A Hampton, Ark., man is being charged with second degree murder after Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies found the body of his deceased girlfriend at Embers Inn in Winnsboro.
Willie Nathaniel Greenwood, 42, 648 Calhoun 147, Hampton, Ark., has been charged with the crime and is waiting extradition to Franklin Parish. No bond has been set.
Deputies were first called to the local motel on May 12 at approximately 8 p.m. in reference to a welfare concern, according to FPSO reports. Upon arrival, deputies located Denitra M. White, 32, 297 Maple Street, Hampton, Ark., who was deceased.
White and Greenwood rented the room while Greenwood was working locally for a tree cutting service, according to FPSO reports. After interviews were conducted, deputies identified Greenwood as a suspect in White’s homicide.
Deputies were unable to locate Greenwood at the scene and later determined that Greenwood had fled Louisiana and was returning to Arkansas in the area where he resided, according to FPSO reports.
FPSO contacted Calhoun County Arkansas Sheriff's Office to assist in locating Greenwood. Greenwood was shortly taken into custody in Calhoun County without further incident.
Greenwood has an extensive criminal history including numerous drug charges, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, terroristic threats and other aggravated offenses.
Sheriff Kevin Cobb extended his thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of White.
According to Cobb, this was a senseless act of violence that unnecessarily took White’s life, a young mother of seven. He also extended his thanks to the Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office, Calhoun County Arkansas Sheriff’s Office, Union County Arkansas Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police for their assistance with this investigation.
