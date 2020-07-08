A Gilbert man was arrested for fraud in connection with the sale of 237 head of cattle valued at more than $272,000.
David L. Rhodes, 75, of 2300 La. Hwy 562, is charged with one count of disposal of property (livestock) with fraudulent or malicious intent, according to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office.
The investigation resulted from a complaint by a financial institution in which Rhodes took out a loan in September 2013 to purchase cattle but never repaid the loans when he sold the cattle, according to Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commission brand inspectors. The lien covered the farm equipment and cattle.
“Our brand inspectors use extensive investigative resources when determining the facts of a case,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain. “In these types of fraud investigations, our brand inspectors follow the money on the sale of the cattle involved and ultimately trace it back to the suspect or suspects involved.”
The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in this arrest. Bond was set at $2,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.