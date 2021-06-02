Franklin Parish Tax Assessor assets surpassed liabilities by approximately $1.6 million, according to an audit report released by Louisiana Legislative Auditors.
Assets totaled some $3.07 million while liabilities amounted to approximately $2.14 million for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2020.
Largest assessor asset was cash and cash equivalents at approximately $2.31 millions followed by receivables at $703,660.
Three percent of assessor’s net position reflects its investment in capital assets which totaled $48,871, according to the audit. This investment included furniture and equipment.
Largest liability listed was net Other Postemployment Benefits (OPEB) obligation totaling approximately $2.01 million. OPEB are benefits that state and local governments provide to their retired employees. These benefits principally involve health care benefits, but also may include life insurance, disability, legal and other services.
The assessor contributes to single-employer defined benefit healthcare plan that provides lifetime healthcare insurance for eligible retirees. Net pension liability stood at $117,388 for the assessor.
General fund balance was approximately $3.01 million, an increase of $130,628 from the previous year, according to the audit.
Ad valorem taxes were the assessors largest source of revenue at $740,426 followed by state grant revenue sharing at $34,563.
Use of money and property interest earnings amounted to $28,472, the assessor’s third largest source of revenue.
The assessor’s office spent $603,947 in general government - taxation for 2020, according to the audit.
Another expense was personnel services at $45,108 followed by travel and other charges amounting to $16,499.
Meanwhile at year’s end, there were 39,587 real, movable and public service assessment listings totaling $139.20 million, according to the audit.
This represents an increase of 278 assessment listings, and total taxable valuation increased by $2.79 million for Franklin Parish.
The audit also listed the top 10 companies who pay property taxes in Franklin Parish. Their amounts are expressed in thousands. They were Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. $12,211; Perryville Gas Storage $11,131; Regency Intrastate $8,804; ETC Tiger Pipeline, LLC $4,251; Entergy Louisiana, LLC $3,039; American Midstream, Inc. $2,140; Columbia Gulf Transmission $1,656; WSB $1,631 and ANR Pipeline Company $1,618.
The 10 companies make up 35.56 percent of Franklin Parish property tax based, according to the audit.
Rod Elrod is the assessor.
Mary Jo Finley, CPA, INC of West Monroe performed the audit and listed no finding.
