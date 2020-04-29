Franklin Parish Tax Assessor’s assets exceeded liabilities by approximately $1.5 million, according to an audit report released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office.
Assets totaled some $3.4 million for 2019 while liabilities were $1.6 million, according to the audit report.
The Assessor’s capital assets for its governmental activities amounted to $75,170, according to the audit report. This investment included furniture and equipment and showed an increase of $1,963 for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2019.
Total revenues were $800,038 while the Assessor’s office spent $670,451, according to the audit report.
Largest revenue source was ad valorem taxes totaling $732,905, and the assessor’s office received a $35,248 state grant and had $29,932 in interest earnings, according to the audit report.
The assessor’s largest expense was in “general government,” according to the audit report. It totaled $592,719. The office also spent $47,736 in personal services for the fiscal year.
Additionally, Rod Elrod, tax assessor, appraises all real and movable property in the parish, subject to ad valorem taxation, prepares tax rolls and submits the rolls to the Louisiana Tax Commission and other governmental bodies as prescribed by law.
There were 39,309 real, movable and public service assessment listings totaling approximately $136 million in Franklin Parish, according to the audit report.
The total represents an increase of 248 assessment listings, and a total taxable valuation increase of some $1.5 million from the previous year.
Seven out of the top 10 companies listed in the audit report were pipeline companies.
Franklin Parish’s top taxpayer for 2019 was Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co.The assessed annual valuation for the pipeline company was $12.2 million.
Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. owns a 11,750-mile pipeline system that transports natural gas from Louisiana, the Gulf of Mexico and south Texas to the northeast section of the United States, including New York City and Boston. The company is headquartered in Houston.
Perryville Gas Storage was second top taxpayer for the 2019 fiscal year, valued at $11.1 million followed by Regency Intrastate with a $8.8 million.
Perryville Gas Storage operates a natural gas salt dome storage facility near Delhi. The company has approximately 12 million dekatherm (Dth) of working gas storage capacity in commercial operation. Dth is a unit of energy used primarily to measure natural gas. The facility has two interconnects with Columbia Gulf Mainline and Enable Gas Transmission Delhi Header.
WSB with an annual assessed value of approximately $1.6 million and ANR Pipeline Company also valued at some $1.6 million rounded out the top-ten list, according to the audit report.
The audit, performed by Mary Jo Finley, CPA, Inc. of West Monroe, expressed an unmodified opinion and found no instances of noncompliance material to the financial statements.
