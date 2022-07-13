Assets of Franklin Parish Police Jury exceeded liabilities by approximately $35.3 million at the close of its 2021 fiscal year, according to a report by Louisiana Legislative auditors.
The Police Jury’s general fund balance totaled some $1.14 million, an increase of $90,068 from the previous year.
According to the audit report, the general fund differences in revenues were due to an increase in ad valorem taxes, licenses and permits, fire insurance rebate, other state funds, local funds, and other revenues and a decrease in severance taxes.
Combined governmental fund balances of approximately $19.3 million showed an increase of some $2.3 million over the 2020 fiscal year, according to the audit report.
Franklin Parish Police Jury’s investment in capital assets for its governmental activities as of 2021 amounted to some $19.9 million, an increase of $1.1 million from the previous year. The investment included land, buildings and improvements, infrastructure roads and bridges and furniture and equipment.
At fiscal year’s end, the Police Jury had debt outstanding in the form of leases of $329,439, which, according to the audit report, will be paid in full within 10 years.
The Police Jury had longterm debt totaling $93,865 relating to compensated absences for the 2021 fiscal year, according the audit report. The Police Jury also had outstanding revenue bonds of $269,345 and certificated indebtedness outstanding of $333,000.
Additionally, the audit report showed the Police Jury had a total of approximately $16.8 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the 2021 fiscal year.
Meanwhile, the Police Jury’s general fund was bolstered by $318,766 in ad valorem taxes and $251,283 in licenses and permits, according to the audit report.
In 2021, Police Jury’s general fund budget spent $253,523 in capital outlay, $241,906 in finance and administrative costs, $167,639 in legislative and $113,233 in judicial costs.
In its 2021 road and bridge budget, the Police Jury received approximately $3.2 million from sales tax, $484,995 from other state funds and $278,263 from parish transportation funds.
Police Jury spent approximately $2.4 million in public works out of its road and bridge fund and $796,631 out of its capital outlay road and bridge fund.
The Police Jury is made up of a seven-person board which includes President James Harris (annual salary of $24,000), Ricky Campbell (annual salary of $19,200), David DeBlieux (annual salary of $19,200), William Robinson, Jr. (annual salary of $4,077), Leodis Norman (annual salary of $19,200), Gary Peters (annual salary of $16,800) and Keiona Wesby (annual salary of $19,200).
Mary Jo Finley, CPA, Inc., of West Monroe, performed the audit report and listed no findings.
