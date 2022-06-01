One deer was found with Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Tensas Parish last year. Is that enough reason for Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) officials to impose a ban on supplemental deer feeding and deer carcass exporting in Franklin, Madison and Tensas parishes?
That was a question, along with others, repeatedly asked by attendees at a LDWF informational meeting Friday night at LSU AgCenter Macon Ridge Research Station in Winnsboro.
Last year, an adult buck was harvested in east Tensas Parish affected by CWD. The first Louisiana CWD-infected deer caused a stir in LDWF officials, spurring the group to release a notice of intent (NOI) for this season.
The NOI, approved in April by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC), called for the banning of baiting or placement of baiting for deer; and the banning of exporting any cervid carcass or partial carcass originating within the CWD control area of Franklin Madison or Tensas parishes.
Previously, three deer on the Mississippi border and one deer on the Arkansas border tested positive for CWD. A two-year-old, CWD-infected doe was harvested in Issaquena County, six miles north of where the another deer with CWD was discovered Jan. 25, 2018 in Mississippi.
Another four-year-old buck, testing positive for CWD in January 2020, was found a few miles from the Louisiana border on the east side of the Mississippi River.
A CWD-infected deer was also discovered in southern Arkansas in February 2016.
“Upon finding this positive deer (in Tensas Parish) we activated our CWD response plan which we have had in place for years,” said James LaCour, LDWF state wildlife veterinarian. LaCour gave a CWD presentation during the meeting. “The plan is to limit the spread of the disease.”
The meeting’s large attendance seemed to catch LDWF official’s by surprise as the crowd overflowed the small room into the outside courtyard. The hosts set up speakers outside for the excess participants to hear the meeting.
During the gathering, LaCour said LDWF has been setting up ways to hinder the spread of CWD.
“It is virtually impossible to stop the disease,” LaCour said. “It is virtually impossible to clear your state of the disease. We have just literally a handful of tools that we can use to slow the spread of the disease across the state.”
One way to combat CWD is to increase sampling, so LDWF agents “know what’s out there,” LaCour said.
An additional way to combat CWD is the proposed bans.
“Local feeding and baiting bans,” LaCour said. “This is a local 25-mile ring with the associate parishes. If you have a feeder, you’re concentrating deer in basically a 100-square-foot area around that feeder. They coming into that area and salivating on that ground, urinating, defecating right there. You are also influencing deer movement in that you bring in different family groups that may or may not normally associate together.”
Another way to combat CWD is a local carcass movement restriction.
“If we can keep that, especially the brain, the spinal tissue, from moving out of that affected region across the state that will limit the spread of the disease,” LaCour said. “The meat can be cut and wrapped, can be cut and boned. It can be quartered without the head, neck or spine, antlers with clean skull plate and finished taxidermy can all be moved. A whole deer cannot be moved. A deer head with the brain in it cannot be moved.”
If a hunter kills a deer in the controlled area, according to the LDWF, proper carcass handling could include burial on site, rid it in approved, lined landfill or leave the carcass in its place.
Hunters should not dispose of the carcass in area waterways, burn it or transport it to another area, according to LDWF.
Some of those in attendance balked at the banned control feeding and the movement restriction, calling the proposed action detrimental to the area’s economy and hunting.
David Hampton, who is the president of a Franklin Parish hunting club, expressed his concerns over the economic impacts this ban could have on the area along with recreational land prices.
“This will adversely affect the farmers who grow grain and sell to the hunters, and retailers who sale to hunters,” Hampton said.
Hampton added, the sale of fuel and food to the influx of hunters would also be reduced.
A banker by trade, Hampton said such a widespread ban could possibly affect the “impact on the value of recreational real estate.”
“Our members are opposed to a widespread feed ban,” Hampton said. “It shouldn’t affect us because we are about 30 to 40 miles from the infected deer.”
Danny Wallace, like many of the speakers, was for controlling CWD but called for more extension research.
“I’m not against trying to control the CWD,” Wallace said. “That’s the last thing we want, but I am concerned that you are trying to put a three-parish ban on a whole parish. I think it needs to be a little bit more consideration on the miles from the affected area.’”
Wallace went on to ask how long would be the ban be in place.
“We are still gathering information from the public,” said Johnathan Bordelon, LDWF wildlife division. “None of this is set. At this time it is a pretty fluid situation. Our immediate plan to to put something in place…there is not a date or number. It is simply something we are going to adjust as we get a better handle on. Is it more (deer) out there and where? This is really what is going to dictate what we are going to do.”
If the NOI is approved, violators will face a $200 fine for first offense as a Class II violation. For each subsequent violation the fine will go up.
Sen. Glen Womack and Rep. Neil Riser were in attendance at the meeting and questioned LDWF and spoke against the area the ban would cover.
Womack and Riser met with LDWF officials prior to the meeting to express their “concern” and was “displeased” with the NOI.
“We actually filed a Senate resolution (Thursday), Neil and I,” Womack said. The resolution asked LDWF officials to “slow down, take these comments and really look at them from the legislator’s point as we represent Franklin.”
Riser questioned LDWF on the three-parish control area’s size.
“I don’t understand the component of how come those outside the ban can’t continue to feed,” Riser said, pointing to a map projected on the wall. “I think the ban should be pulled back inside the ban area.”
The 30-mile ban circle did not cover the entire three-parish control area. The circle only covered a small portion of east Franklin Parish, but according to LDWF the entirety of Franklin Parish will be under the feeding ban and carcass exporting ban.
Additionally, members of the Madison Parish Police Jury were also in attendance and presented LDWF officials with a resolution against the proposed ban.
CWD
CWD was first identified in captive deer in a Colorado research facility in the late 1960s, and in wild deer in 1981. By the 1990s, it had been reported in surrounding areas in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming.
“(CWD) is a disease that eats holes in the brain,” LaCour said. “CWD affects only animals in the deer family.”
Nationally, the disease has been identified in deer in more than 30 states and four Canadian provinces in free-range and domesticated populations.
The core endemic area includes contiguous portions of Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska. Even in this core endemic area, the prevalence varies greatly. In some areas of Wyoming, CWD has been found in up to 40 percent of free-ranging animals, while in others less than one percent are affected.
There is no evidence CWD, which makes deer resemble “the walking dead,” can spread to humans.
NOI
A notice of intent (NOI) for the bans was approved in April by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC).
The NOI, in part, reads:
•Baiting, placement of bait, or hunting over bait is prohibited within a LDWF designated CWD Control Area.
•The export of any cervid carcass or part of a cervid carcass originating within an LDWF designated CWD Control Area is prohibited, except for: meat that is cut and wrapped; meat that has been boned out; quarters or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached, antlers, clean skull plates with antlers, cleaned skulls without tissue attached, capes, tanned hides, finished taxidermy mounts and cleaned cervid teeth.
•Approved parts transported out of the CWD Control Area must be legally possessed. Approved parts must contain a possession tag with the hunter’s name, address, LDWF license number, parish of harvest, date of harvest, and sex of deer.
•Prior to the 2022-23 deer hunting season, LDWF is directed to determine whether there is sufficient capacity to perform taxidermy services for cervids taken within the Control Area and report those findings to the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission. If it is determined that there is insufficient capacity to provide adequate taxidermy services for cervids harvested within the Control Area, LDWF shall establish a permitting system to be in effect no later than the opening of the 2022-23 deer hunting season to allow for uncleaned cervid heads to be transported out of the Control Area solely for taxidermy purposes.
