Franklin Parish Clerk of Court liabilities exceeded assets by $713,463, according to an audit released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.
Total assets were listed at $537,916 while total liabilities were approximately $1.2 million, according to the audit.
Clerk of Court assets exceeded net position due to net Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) and net pension liabilities, according to the audit.
Net OPEB totaled $630,089 and was associated with the Retiree Health Plan. The plan provides lifetime healthcare insurance for eligible retirees through the clerk’s group health insurance plan. Net pension liability totaled $606,514 and was associated with the pension plan, according to the audit.
As of June 30, 2019, the Clerk of Court’s office had $175,183 in cash and cash equivalents and $132,612 in agency funds for assets. As well as, $21,681 in capital assets and $8,734 in receivables, according to the audit.
In the statement of activities, total program expenses equalled to $807,787 while total program revenues were at $713,397 equaling to a loss of $94,390, according to the audit.
The Clerk of Court’s office spent $645,833 in personnel services in their payroll for fiscal year 2019 followed by $102,473 in operating services, according to the audit. Third highest expenses was in travel at $39,161.
Clerks traveled to several certification schools and conferences to ring up the nearly $40,000 in travel expenses, according to Clerk of Court Ann Johnson. The schools and conferences were located in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Destin, Florida.
As Clerk of Court, Johnson earned $110,154 for 2019 along with a $13,475 expense account, $22,234 car allowance and benefits, according to the audit.
The Clerk of Court’s office received $356,339 in 2019 from fees for recording legal documents, and it received $251,241 from court cost, fees and charges, according to the audit.
Miscellaneous fees totaled $40,952 while the clerk’s supplemental compensation was at $24,500 during 2019, according to the audit. The Clerk of Court’s office also received $20,010 from charges to use the photocopier.
Additionally, there were two findings in the audit report.
One finding was inadequate segregation of duties were inadequate to provide effective internal control.
“As Clerk of Court, I am ultimately responsible for the finances of the office,” Johnson said in her response to auditors. “We have segregated the duties as much as the size of our office will allow. My determination to provide effective internal control has been verified in that we have adequately maintained accuracy of all finances.”
In the second finding, auditors said the Clerk of Court’s audited financial statements were not completed and submitted to the Louisiana Auditor’s office by the statutory date of Dec. 31, 2019.
“We are a small, rural office with a Clerk and five employees,” Johnson responded. “My current elected term ends June 30, 2020, and the election for the next term for Clerk of Court was held this year. Although I chose not run for re-election, the Chief Deputy Clerk of Court was a candidate for the position. Campaigning began in early March 2019 and required a runoff election in Nov. 2019. This required the Chief Deputy Clerk’s time and focus.”
Johnson also said Louisiana Supreme Court request kept her staff busy.
“In early March, the Louisiana Supreme Court requested that we enter additional information on criminal suits dating back to 2016 which involved several thousand cases,” Johnson responded. “In addition, our court days have significantly increased with the election of three judges. Unfortunately, due to the election payroll law prevented the hiring of additional Deputy Clerks to assist with the daily workload and additional responsibilities. During this time, all available personnel focused on daily activities of the office, fulfilling the request from the Louisiana Supreme Court, and meeting the immediate needs of the public.”
The independent audit was performed by Mary Jo Finley, CPA, Inc of West Monroe and expressed an unmodified opinion on the financial statements of the Clerk of Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.