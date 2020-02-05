Winnsboro City Court’s assets exceeded its liabilities by $63,581 during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, according to an audit reported released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office.
The Court’s net position held steady from last year with only an increase of $7 compared to a 2017 increase of $2,582, according to the report.
There were two major funds highlighted by the report — general fund and marshal’s fund.
The general fund is the primary operating fund of the Court. Traffic fines and collections of court-imposed fines remitted to the Court are all accounted for in this fund with general operating expenditures paid from this fund.
The unassigned general fund balance was $4,197 at the end of the fiscal year, an increase of $1,317 from the prior year, according to the audit.
The report attributed the increase to the Court reducing operating expenditures to help offset declining revenues.
The marshal’s fund accounts for the City Marshal of Winnsboro portion of court costs assessed by the Court. Marshal expenditures are paid from this fund.
Restricted marshal fund balance was $55,490 at the end of the current fiscal year, a decrease of $4,422 from the prior year, according to the audit.
Additionally, annual revenues were $118,840 less than budgeted while expenditures were $110,735 less than budgeted leaving an unfavorable variance of $8,105 for the year, according to the audit.
Largest revenue source for the general fund was intergovernmental with a total of $147,937, according to the audit. The Court also added $53,562 from court fees, fines and costs to the general fund.
The marshal fund received $14,661 in court fees, fines and costs.
Together, the general and marshal funds totaled $216,160, according to the audit.
The Court recorded a total of $219,265 in expenditures during the fiscal year, according to the audit.
In the general fund, largest expenditure was salaries and benefits with $147,937 followed by office and supplies at $28,476, according to the audit. Marshal expenses totaled $19,083.
Meanwhile, the Court’s investment in capital assets for its governmental activities totaled $3,894 during the fiscal year, according to the audit. There were $3,502 in additions and no deletions.
The audit listed one finding.
Louisiana law requires that budgets must be amended when there are unfavorable variances more than 5 percent from budget to actual.
Winnsboro City Court said they would consult with its CPA who will help monitor the budgets more closely and make amendments as it becomes necessary, according to the audit.
Judge Scott Sartin was listed as agency head while Maxwell Certified Public Accountant, LLC of Monroe performed the audit.
