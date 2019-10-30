Franklin Medical Center’s net position and current assets increased while current liabilities decreased for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2019, according to its annual audit report prepared by Lester, Miller & Wells of Alexandria.
The report was presented by Paul Delaney of Lester, Miller & Wells at the Oct. 24 Board of Commissioners special meeting. The firm has been auditing Franklin Medical Center since the early 90s.
Net position increased by $1,077,995 and current assets increased by some $1,038,901 or 15.6 percent while liabilities decreased by 15.2 percent to $4,174,756, according to the audit.
“You stayed conservative (in expenses),” Delaney said. “Overall, your expenses increased by 2.5 percent, and that is controlling expenses very good.”
Expenses for the fiscal year increased by $779,378, according to the audit. Total expenses for the year were $32,183,014. The increase was related to 340B drug costs and professional fees for the physical therapy and orthopedic clinics.
The 340B drug costs stem from the federal program of the same name created in 1992 that requires drug manufacturers to provide outpatient drugs to eligible health care organizations and covered entities at significantly reduced prices.
Over a three-year span covered in the audit (2017-2019), total revenues remained steady at $27 million for 2017 while 2018 and 2019 held at $33 million.
“Total revenues pretty much stayed flat at $33 million,” Delaney said. “(FMC) has improved the last two years. Financially, this is a good position to be in. Just continue to push forward. You’re headed in the right direction.”
Net patient revenue for fiscal year 2019 increased by $734,453. Delaney attributed the net patient revenue increase to inpatient days and the addition of outpatient physical therapy services. Overall patient days increased by 110 days to 3,767 for the year, according to the audit.
Auditors listed one finding in the report.
“The three prior comments (from last fiscal year) have been resolved,” Delaney said. “(FMC) has only one new comment this year, and it had to do with estimates for the self-insured.”
According to auditors, “Management did not correctly estimate for claims incurred but not paid for employee health insurance. Therefore, liabilities and expenses were overstated by approximately $582,331.”
The auditor recommended reviewing the calculation for employee health insurance to determine that all material items are considered in making a reasonable estimate.
FMC officials responded, “Accounting will obtain monthly utilization reports from the third-party administrator and use that data to record an estimated liability for unpaid claims at least quarterly. The estimate will be implemented by the end of the third quarter.”
“I think we have a great leadership team in place,” said Paul Price, Board of Commissioners president. “They do great work, and I am very proud of them.”
