TROST FRIEDLER, CPA at Bruno & Tervalon LLP, spoke to Winnsboro Town Council members and those in the audience about their annual audit during the group’s monthly meeting. According to a Louisiana Legislative Audit, Winnsboro posted a positive net position of $7.6 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. Winnsboro Police Chief Tyrone Coleman (pictured right) listened to the CPA’s audit explanation during the meeting. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)

The Town of Winnsboro’s net position was approximately $7.6 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, according to a report released by Louisiana Legislative auditors.

