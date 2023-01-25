The Town of Winnsboro’s net position was approximately $7.6 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, according to a report released by Louisiana Legislative auditors.
Net position may serve over time as a useful indicated of a government’s financial condition.
Trost Friedler, certified public accountant at Bruno & Tervalon LLP, praised Town of Winnsboro employees during their Jan. 17 Town Council meeting.
During the majority of this auditing period, John Dumas was mayor and aldermen were Golden Berry, Tyrone Coleman, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy.
“This was probably the most well organized teamwork that I have seen in the audits that I have done.” Friedler said. “The paperwork, the organization of everything was just perfect. Everything was where it needed to be. The books were well done.”
Town Clerk Julia Jackson is the lead bookkeeper for Winnsboro’s office personnel.
Leading to the positive net position were total assets equalling to some $19.1 million and total liabilities amounting to approximately $9.8 million, according to the audit.
At the close of the current fiscal year, Winnsboro’s governmental funds reported a combined ending fund balance of some $2.1 million, an increase of $390,233 or 22.3 percent in comparison with the prior year.
Government fund financial statements focus on near-term inflows and outflows of spendable resources, as well as on balances of spendable resources available at the end of the fiscal year. Such information may be useful in evaluating a government’s near-term financing requirements.
By far, the largest amount of Winnsboro’s net position reflects is its investment in capital assets of some $16 million; less any related debt used to acquire those assets that is still outstanding. Capital assets could be land, buildings, machinery and equipment.
Taxes, which provided approximately $3.6 million or 61 percent of revenue, were the largest source of revenues for Winnsboro’s government activities.
Licenses and permits experienced a decrease in collections of $121,809 over the amounts reported in 2022. Charges for services provided $555,480 of revenue for governmental activities.
Additionally, general fund listed $2 million in total revenues, according to the audit.
Largest source of revenue for the general fund was from operating grants totaling $939,005 following by licenses and permits at $320,884. Taxes generated $260,638 for general fund while miscellaneous totaled $231,167.
General government was the general funds largest expense at approximately $1.7 million followed by police at $678,761. Street department listed $619,821 in expenses while capital outlay projects totaled $284,255 in expenditures.
General fund is the general operating fund for Winnsboro. It is used to account for all financial resources except those required to be accounted for in another fund.
Meanwhile, the audit reported Winnsboro had three long-term bond debts. They were a $840,000 USDA sewer revenue bond dated 1996; $3 million USDA water revenue bond dated 2004; and $1 million Department of Envorimental Quality (DEQ) sewer revenue bond dated 1996.
Installment for the USDA sewer revenue bond is due in monthly payments of $4,091 through May 6, 2034 with five percent interest.
Installment for the USDA water revenue bonds is due in monthly payments of $13,866 though May 6. 2041 with an interest of 4.5 percent.
Installment for DEQ sewer is due in monthly payments of $4,547 through March 1, 2021 with interest of 4.5 percent.
Auditor’s listed no findings and no instances of noncompliance within the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.