The Village of Sicily Island’s governmental revenue and expenditures decreased in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, according to a reissued audit released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.
Four findings were also discovered while performing the audit, and two findings remained unresolved from the previous year’s audit. Findings stated Sicily Island was “delinquent approximately $22,500 serving the enterprise bond debt” and was “in default of an agreement with its gas purchasing distributor.”
The audit was done by The Vercher Group of Jena.
Sicily Island’s audit was revised and reissued to add additional schedules requested by the Office of Community Development. A finding concerning documentation of expenditures was removed due to Sicily Island providing documentation for the selected sample, according to the audit.
Total revenue was recorded at $261,457, a decrease of $80,506 from last year. The audit attributed the decrease to a reduction in capital leases in the amount of $104,493.
Total expenditures of $319,116 were recorded, a $122,358 decrease from last year. The expenditure decrease was attributed to downturn in capital outlay of $108,937.
Sicily Island’s assets exceeded it liabilities by $896,020, a decrease of $21,366 from last year, according to the audit.
Sicily Island’s enterprise fund assets exceed liabilities by $2,217,545, according to the audit. This is a $228,466 increase from last year.
In the enterprise fund, Sicily Island recorded $638,571 in revenue, including operating revenues of $268,513, non-operating revenues of $295 and capital contributions of $369,763, according to the audit.
In the enterprise fund, Sicily Island showed $282,292 in total expenses, including operating expenses of $279,684 and non-operating expenses of $2,608, according to the audit.
Additionally, Sicily Island accumulated $113,934 in water sales, $78,787 in gas sales and $45,692 in sewer charges, according to the audit.
Also in 2019, Sicily Island collected $138,375 in fines, $77,467 in taxes, $28,348 in fees and charges, $16,819 in miscellaneous and $448 in capital grants, according to the audit.
Audit findings included:
2019-1 Small Size of Entity
Because of the small size of Sicily Island and the lack of separation of duties of employees many of the important elements of good internal controls cannot always be achieved to ensure adequate protection of cash, according to the audit.
“Management will continue to provide the necessary oversight in its current internal control procedures, specifically in the areas of cash receipts, collection receipt activities, recordation of those receipts, depositing of funds collected and review of checks written,” Sicily Island responded.
2019-2 Default of Enterprise Bond Debt
Sicily Island is delinquent approximately $22,500 serving the enterprise bond debt. Sicily Island’s principal is $94,664 and accrued interest of $3,334 to U.S. Bank National Association due in monthly installments of $1,500 through Dec. 2, 2023 with an interest rate of 3 percent.
“The Village will make payment to the bond company and remain current in making monthly payments per its amortization schedule when funds are available to do so,” Sicily Island responded.
2019-3 Restricted Cash and Customer Deposits Liability
Sicily Island currently has a customer liability of $46,739 and cash set aside, or restricted for the liability in the amount of $21,004. Auditors stated, Sicily Island should have enough restricted cash in an amount equal to the customer liability.
“The Village will continue setting aside restricted cash from future operations of the water fund to cover and meet the customer deposit liability,” Sicily Island responded.
2019-4 Default on Gas Supply Agreement
Sicily Island owed $30,499.73 to its gas distributor as of June 30, 2019 and was in default of its agreement.
“The Village will look for additional funding sources that will allow the Village to become current with its gas supplier,” Sicily Island responded.
The two findings unresolved from 2018 were small size of entity and restricted cash and customer deposits liability.
