Laquetta Clay Barnes and Ron Christmon II will face each other in a runoff for School Board District 7 on Dec. 10 in the General Congressional election.
In the Nov. 8 Primary Election, Barnes received 49 percent or 244 votes. Christmon received 22 percent or 110 votes. Rounding out the District 7 candidates were incumbent Mia Dunn who received 87 votes and Glen Watson who garnered 62 votes.
Voter turnout for the District 7 race was just 30.3 percent.
Meanwhile, Franklin Parish voters again shot down a Police Jury 8.12-mill renewal for the purpose of maintaining, operating, leasing and purchasing parish equipment, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
Only 41 percent of voters were in favor of the renewal and 59 percent were against it.
The millage renewal has now been rejected three times by local voters.
The Police Jury will not be affected by the rejection for 2023 due to the fact 2022 tax rolls have been turned in, but parish road construction may possibly be delayed for upcoming years.
Police jurors now must decide which election they want to put a 8.12-mills continuation. The mill continuation must be listed on a ballot at least six months after the Nov. 8 election.
In other School Board races, Eddie Ray Bryan will remain School Board member of District 1.
Bryan received 61 percent or 618 votes. John Williams Jr., his challenger, received 388 votes.
Unofficial voter turnout for District 1 was recorded at 49.5 percent.
Matt Stephens beat out incumbent Tim Eubanks and Justin Lord to gain the School Board District 6 position.
Stephens received 51 percent or 554 votes to Eubanks’ 323 votes and Lord’s 220 votes.
The District 6 race unofficial turnout was 54.7 percent.
Meanwhile, Winnsboro’s City Marshal will be Ronnie Temple.
Temple collected 1,158 votes or 54 percent. Incumbent Bruce McCarthy amassed 984 votes.
Unofficial turnout for city marshal was marked as 36.8 percent.
Megham Vallery will be Justice of the Peace for District Eight. She beat Dakota Mixon 175 to 170.
Unofficial turnout for justice of the peace was 41.9 percent.
In north Franklin, Layton Curtis is the new Baskin mayor. Curtis amassed 90 percent of the votes to beat his challenger, Danny Barber, former Baskin Chief of Police.
The Baskin mayor’s race drew the most people out of any local election with 60.6 percent, according to unofficial Secretary of State results.
Baskin voters also chose Cary Collier (65 votes), Zane Johnson (54 votes) and Mark Troha (67 votes) as their next aldermen.
Unofficial turnout for Baskin aldermen was 43.4 percent.
Baskin’s Chief of Police for the next term will be Roger Grayson Jr., who garnered 93 percent or 88 votes. Grayson beat Mike Stephenson.
Unofficial turnout for Baskin chief of police was 59.4 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.